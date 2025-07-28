Lipman Burgon taps former Koda Capital head of research

The former head of research at Koda Capital resurfaces at a rival financial advisory firm.

Jason Coggins, who left Koda Capital two years ago joins the investment committee of Lipman Burgon & Partners.

Effective this month, he replaces investment committee chair Robert Lipman, the group's founding partner who stepped down from the committee last month after more than two decades of leadership in the firm's investment strategy and governance.

Lipman founded the business following a management buy-out of Investec Bank's wealth management arm in Australia.

"Jason brings both institutional discipline and entrepreneurial experience. He strengthens our capability to deliver consistent, thoughtful outcomes across all client portfolios," said Paul Burgon, the group's managing partner and chief investment officer.

Before his nine-year-plus stint at Koda Capital, where he was also a partner, Coggins held senior positions at ANZ. He currently advises a number of asset managers, including Ellerston Capital, Ibex Investors and Initium Investments.

Coggins said he is excited to contribute to the next chapter of Lipman Burgon's growth. "The firm's combination of governance discipline, behavioural insight, and deeply personal advice sets it apart," he said.