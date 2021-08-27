NEWS
Insurance

Life insurer wins RAC mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 27 AUG 2021   12:31PM

A boutique life insurer has won a mandate from the Royal Automobile Club of Western Australia.

NobleOak chief executive Anthony Brown said the partnership is an important strategic milestone for the insurer.

"Distribution agreements with strategic partners are a core element of our growth strategy and we are delighted to align with a well-respected brand such as RAC, which has similar values and customer-centric approach and a long history and reputation for doing the right thing," he said.

RAC has 1.2 million members and will access NobleOak's products from late 2021.

RAC insurance general manager of product sales Damien Van Pelt said RAC is a purpose-led organisation that strives to to deliver great services and experiences.

"We are focused on providing quality insurance solutions to our members that provide great cover, great value and great service," he said.

A NobleOak survey found that despite the impact of a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, Australians' happiness levels remain virtually unchanged.

In 2019 Australians reported an average happiness score of 6.9 out of 10, but despite the complete upheaval of life in 2020 that score remains almost steady at 6.7, highlighting a significant level of resilience.

The report also found that spending more time with family (42%) has helped Australians recognise what's important in life, with people in family situations or couples being significantly happier than singles.

