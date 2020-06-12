Life insurance salary guide for 2020

A new salary guide has outlined what those in the life insurance industry can expect to get paid this year, as it's revealed many claims assessors are looking to move sideways due to a perceived lack of career growth.

Profusion Group's June 2020 insurance salary guide found that the most highly paid professionals in life insurance claims across retail and group was claims teams manager who make between $120,000 and $150,000.

Client services consultants and claims administrators can expect to earn between $55,000 and $60,000.

Claims assessors make between $80,000 to $100,000, depending on experience, and senior claims assessors can make up to $120,000.

Technical claims consultants make $120,000 to $135,000, dispute claims consultants make between $100,000 to $130,000 and rehabilitation consultants between $100,000 and $125,000.

Profusion acknowledged that acquisitions and restructures at life insurers has created uncertainty in the industry and claims assessors may look to make a lateral move for this reason or because they want exposure to a greater variety of life insurance products.

"With the pool of established life assessors becoming smaller, we are seeing a big rise in insurers hiring candidates from the workers compensation/ allied health pool as the next best option," the recruiter said.

"Many of these candidates either have extremely strong complex physical/psychological injury management experience or this with claims experience on top.

"If a life insurer has the capacity to take on candidates from these sectors and provide thorough training and support, the return in investment can take as little as three to six months."

As for underwriting, the profession is seeing a rapid change of pace due in large to automation and technology.

Profusion identified work/life balance as they key reason underwriters might choose to move insurers.

"The days of being stuck in an office from 7am to 9pm are hopefully behind them," Profusion said.

"This is leading to a focus on what a company can offer them in terms of benefits, instead of just focusing on a remuneration package."

Underwriters are also seeking career progression. Profusion said due to how specialised underwriters become through their career, they can find themselves pigeon-holed so may move to a different company to seek leadership opportunities.

Chief underwriting officers can make between $250,000 and $350,000 but assistant underwriters can expect to start on a salary of just $55,000 to $70,000.

With experience, underwriters can make up to $120,000. Senior underwriters make between $120,000 to $180,000.