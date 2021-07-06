Life insurance drives economy: Research

The life insurance industry has emerged as a key driver of global economic growth, new research shows.

The latest MetLife Value of Life Insurance report aims to increase customer engagement and noted life insurance provides stable, long-term investment and injects significant funds into the economy.

Life insurance channels household savings into productive investment, enables risk to be managed efficiently, complements social insurance and fosters more efficient capital allocation.

Further to this, life insurance has broader benefits to society, particularly taxpayers. The latest budget showed the government's largest budget item was social security and welfare at 33.9%.

Rice Warner research also showed that underinsurance costs the government $57 million for life insurance and $1.26 billion for TPD;people without life cover or who are underinsured are more likely to draw on welfare.

The report said life insurance provides an alternative, self-funded source of support for people and therefore can have a direct impact by reducing welfare costs.

"Life insurance serves a noble purpose by providing a vital safety net should the worst happen, but we need to make its value easier for people to understand. The industry is under the microscope, facing significant regulatory change and shifting consumer expectations. Now is the time to work together to adapt, educate and remain relevant," MetLife Australia chief executive Richard Nunn said.

"It is the responsibility of all industry participants to play a positive role in helping stakeholders understand the value of life insurance and to promote this message to a wider audience."

The research comes as risk inflows remain stagnant with total flows increasing by 0.5% and a 0.9% increase in inflows to individual lump sum premiums.

"It is imperative we continue to build awareness of the advantages of life insurance, not just to the individual consumer but to the economy and the community," Nunn said.