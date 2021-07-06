NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Life insurance drives economy: Research

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUL 2021   11:10AM

The life insurance industry has emerged as a key driver of global economic growth, new research shows.

The latest MetLife Value of Life Insurance report aims to increase customer engagement and noted life insurance provides stable, long-term investment and injects significant funds into the economy.

Life insurance channels household savings into productive investment, enables risk to be managed efficiently, complements social insurance and fosters more efficient capital allocation.

Further to this, life insurance has broader benefits to society, particularly taxpayers. The latest budget showed the government's largest budget item was social security and welfare at 33.9%.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

Rice Warner research also showed that underinsurance costs the government $57 million for life insurance and $1.26 billion for TPD;people without life cover or who are underinsured are more likely to draw on welfare.

The report said life insurance provides an alternative, self-funded source of support for people and therefore can have a direct impact by reducing welfare costs.

"Life insurance serves a noble purpose by providing a vital safety net should the worst happen, but we need to make its value easier for people to understand. The industry is under the microscope, facing significant regulatory change and shifting consumer expectations. Now is the time to work together to adapt, educate and remain relevant," MetLife Australia chief executive Richard Nunn said.

"It is the responsibility of all industry participants to play a positive role in helping stakeholders understand the value of life insurance and to promote this message to a wider audience."

The research comes as risk inflows remain stagnant with total flows increasing by 0.5% and a 0.9% increase in inflows to individual lump sum premiums.

"It is imperative we continue to build awareness of the advantages of life insurance, not just to the individual consumer but to the economy and the community," Nunn said.

Read more: MetLife AustraliaMetLife Value of Life InsuranceRice WarnerRichard Nunn
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop
FSC proposes new advice model
Rice Warner acquired by Deloitte
MetLife expands virtual health service
Celebrating women in financial services
Chant West to buy Rice Warner insurance comparator
Age pension spending to rise: ISA
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
Rice Warner weighs in on Your Future, Your Super

Editor's Choice

Class to dump MDA investment

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The SMSF technology platform has decided to either convert or redeem its $3.1 million investment in Philo Capital Advisers after concluding it is not in the best interest of its shareholders.

Vision Super appoints new chair

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $12.2 billion industry super fund Vision Super has appointed its first female chair.

ASIC announces advice affordability findings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has revealed the major concerns of financial advisers in making advice more affordable following its nine-month review.

FASEA maintains low pass rate

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam held in May recorded another low pass rate, continuing the trend of previous exams.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.