LGT Crestone hires head of sustainability

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 15 JUL 2022   11:41AM

LGT Crestone has hired Amanda MacDonald as head of sustainability, joining from Perpetual Private.

MacDonald reports to LGT Crestone Wealth Management's deputy chief investment officer Kevin Wan Lum. She is tasked with managing LGT Crestone's environmental impact through ESG and sustainability-related initiatives and "plays a crucial role in ensuring the firm's core sustainability commitments are maintained and ultimately exceeded.

"We are confident Amanda's background and expertise will help advance the firm's sustainability goals," Wan Lum said.

"Sustainable investing is a top priority for us, and we look forward to having Amanda lead our efforts to drive long-term environmental change in both our operations and networks."

MacDonald joins LGT Crestone from Perpetual Private in Sydney, where she was an investment director, providing strategic wealth advice to not for profit clients across Perpetual's wealth business. Prior to working at Perpetual, Amanda led the responsible investment and ESG research function for MLC Advice as a senior investment analyst and also worked in institutional business development at Pendal Group.

"I am delighted to be joining LGT Crestone, especially during such an exciting time in its sustainability journey," MacDonald said.

"I've always had a passion for investing for a renewable future. I look forward to partnering with all areas of the firm to drive these initiatives forward."

MacDonald's appointment marks another heavyweight hire for LGT Crestone after Wan Lum's hire. He joined from Energy Super, where he was chief investment officer. Wan Lum now reports to chief investment officer Scott Haslem.

He was with Energy Super for almost three years before it merged with LGIAsuper and he took up the role of deputy chief investment officer.

He was also previously head of real assets and alternatives at VicSuper and has also held roles with QIC and Bankers Trust.

Wan Lum has been working in financial services for more than two decades and brings extensive experience in ESG integration, Australian and global equities management, and portfolio construction.

At LGT Crestone, Wan Lum is also a member of the investment, product and services team.

This story first appeared in FS Sustainability.

Read more: LGT CrestonePerpetual PrivateESGAmanda MacDonaldEnergy SuperKevin Wan LumBankers TrustMLC AdvicePendal GroupScott HaslemVicSuper
BlackRock, NAB collaborate on ETF suite

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:24PM
The partnership will see a range of specially designed iShares ETFs made available on nabtrade alongside educational content for investors.

Netwealth reports record inflows

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
Netwealth's annual net inflows increased 32% from the prior year to $13 billion, according to its June 2022 quarterly business update to the ASX.

Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, the lowest level since 1974, and near-record inflation hasn't subsided, leading experts to believe that aggressive rate hikes will continue.

