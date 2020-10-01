LGS partners with SuperFriend

Local Government Super (LGS) has partnered with workplace mental health organisation SuperFriend, to provide support and tools to its staff, members, and their employers.

SuperFriend will support employers and members with a range of online and facilitated training solutions, consulting, webinars and other resources, in partnership with LGS' group insurer TAL.

The $12 billion fund said the partnership will ensure a healthy and safe work environment, set to help reduce work-related mental health risks for LGS and their employers.

This will also help members reach a mentally and financially healthy retirement, it said.

"Over the last six months, COVID has highlighted the need for all of us to look after our own mental health as well as the mental health of our family and our colleagues," LGS chief executive Phil Stockwell said.

"We can all experience stress, anxiety, or even depression at some point in our lives, but with the right support you can come out the other side stronger and more resilient."

A fulfilling career and productive workplace are both built on good mental health, he said.

"That's why we've partnered with SuperFriend to provide support, tools and other initiatives for our staff, our members, and their employers," Stockwell said.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said the firm's recent research revealed that - despite assumptions surrounding security and low stress in government occupations - public administration and safety came in as one of the top three industries where workers felt their workplace contributed to deteriorating mental health.

"It's really impressive to see LGS committing to improving mental health outcomes for its members at this particular time and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them and their employers," she said.

SuperFriend will be releasing further research into the sector on October 9, set to reflect on the impacts of COVID-19 on mental health.

TAL chief commercial officer, group life & investments Andrew Howard said that now, more than ever, it is essential for Australians to have access to education and support on mental health.

"We have worked closely with SuperFriend to successfully embed compulsory mental health training for our people leaders and further training to support the mental wellbeing of our employees and customers," he said.

"We are delighted to support LGS' partnership with SuperFriend to improve the mental wellbeing of LGS and its members."

SuperFriend partners with 25 profit-to-member funds and eight group insurers to help reduce the impact and incidence of suicide in the sector, and improve workplace mental health.