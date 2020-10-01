NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
LGS partners with SuperFriend
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 1 OCT 2020   12:30PM

Local Government Super (LGS) has partnered with workplace mental health organisation SuperFriend, to provide support and tools to its staff, members, and their employers.

SuperFriend will support employers and members with a range of online and facilitated training solutions, consulting, webinars and other resources, in partnership with LGS' group insurer TAL.

The $12 billion fund said the partnership will ensure a healthy and safe work environment, set to help reduce work-related mental health risks for LGS and their employers.

This will also help members reach a mentally and financially healthy retirement, it said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"Over the last six months, COVID has highlighted the need for all of us to look after our own mental health as well as the mental health of our family and our colleagues," LGS chief executive Phil Stockwell said.

"We can all experience stress, anxiety, or even depression at some point in our lives, but with the right support you can come out the other side stronger and more resilient."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

A fulfilling career and productive workplace are both built on good mental health, he said.

"That's why we've partnered with SuperFriend to provide support, tools and other initiatives for our staff, our members, and their employers," Stockwell said.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said the firm's recent research revealed that - despite assumptions surrounding security and low stress in government occupations - public administration and safety came in as one of the top three industries where workers felt their workplace contributed to deteriorating mental health.

"It's really impressive to see LGS committing to improving mental health outcomes for its members at this particular time and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them and their employers," she said.

SuperFriend will be releasing further research into the sector on October 9, set to reflect on the impacts of COVID-19 on mental health.

TAL chief commercial officer, group life & investments Andrew Howard said that now, more than ever, it is essential for Australians to have access to education and support on mental health.

"We have worked closely with SuperFriend to successfully embed compulsory mental health training for our people leaders and further training to support the mental wellbeing of our employees and customers," he said.

"We are delighted to support LGS' partnership with SuperFriend to improve the mental wellbeing of LGS and its members."

SuperFriend partners with 25 profit-to-member funds and eight group insurers to help reduce the impact and incidence of suicide in the sector, and improve workplace mental health.

Read more: SuperFriendLGSLocal Government SuperPhil StockwellAndrew HowardMargo Lydon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
LGS certified carbon neutral
Financial services demands more mental health support
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
SuperFriend bolsters support offerings as demand peaks
Industry fund boss exits
VicSuper investments chief joins Hostplus
J.P. Morgan wins custody mandate
Industry fund strengthens board
Editor's Choice
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:39PM
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Shariah-compliant ETF launches
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
A Shariah-compliant global equity ETF, touted as the world's first, has listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Media Super names new chair
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
Long-serving chair of Media Super Gerard Noonan is retiring at the end of the month as the $6 billion fund continues its due diligence in merger talks with $52 billion fellow industry fund Cbus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
OCT
1
VIC Fund Taxation Discussion Group 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gNI3Bvq8