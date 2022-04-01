Newspaper icon
Superannuation

LGIAsuper expands leadership as acquisition completes

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 APR 2022   12:49PM

LGIAsuper has finalised its acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business, adding to its executive team in the process.

The acquisition of Suncorp Portfolio Services Limited, which is the first of its kind in the Australian superannuation market, brings LGIAsuper's total funds under management to $31 billion and member count to 250,000.

Under the acquisition, Suncorp Wealth's executive general manager James Gyton joins the LGIAsuper leadership team in the newly created role of chief operating officer, SPSL.

"This is an exceptional opportunity for us to bring together the experience and knowledge of people from not only two teams but two fund types to enable us to deliver a unique offering that provides members with the best possible outcomes," Gyton said.

While the Suncorp fund will retain its branding and operate as a standalone entity for now, LGIAsuper said it ultimately plans to mutualise the retail fund.

"The acquisition of the SPSL business gives us the combined size and scale to deliver efficiently for all our members, while maintaining a personal and boutique member experience that differentiates us from the growing number of superannuation mega-funds," LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"The superannuation industry is consolidating rapidly, with merger and acquisition activity driven by a need to lower costs and improve service offerings to remain competitive and ensure we are acting in members' best interests.

"We have a clear vision for our future together: to achieve a sustainable fund size that maintains our status as a boutique and personal superannuation provider whilst enabling us to deliver very competitive returns and fees."

The acquisition, which was funded from LGIAsuper's reserves, is expected to deliver medium-term fee savings.

Read more: Suncorp Portfolio Services LimitedJames GytonKate FarrarSuncorp Wealth
