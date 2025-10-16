Lazard names the local head of retail sales

Lazard Asset Management has confirmed that after eight years leading the Australian retail sales team, Benjamin Granbery has left the firm.

"We would like to thank him for his significant contribution to Lazard Asset Management," said Lazard AM's chief executive for Asia Pacific, Paul Cuddy.

Benjamin Price has been appointed to the role following Granbery's departure.

Price joins Lazard with 20 years' experience in the asset management industry.

His most recent role was head of Australia Wealth at global asset manager PGIM.

Price arrived at the US$1.2 trillion asset management business of Prudential Financial after 16 years at Macquarie Asset Management as head of wholesale distribution.

Granbery's previous roles include business development manager at Perpetual and practice manager at MLC.