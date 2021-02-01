NEWS
Investment
Kearney Group launches responsible managed portfolios
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   12:24PM

Kearney Group has announced the launch of a suite of responsibly managed investment portfolios targeting socially conscious and sustainability-minded investors.

The Ethos Managed portfolios will focus on an actively managed approach to achieve competitive returns and contribute to a sustainable future.

"At Kearney Group, we've long believed that good investment is responsible investment," Kearney chief executive Paul Kearney said.

"Short-term gains that come at the expense of our community and planet, aren't really 'good returns'."

Kearney said the portfolios were 18-months in the marking as the firm redesigned its investment management service.

"We've deliberately designed a new suite of portfolios that explicitly and systematically consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in our fund manager selection and investment decision-making process," he said.

Kearney added that he believes it is a moral obligation for financial advisers to consider ESG performance for clients.

"We know ESG has direct financial relevance and is a good indicator of long-term value. So, failing to consider ESG is failing our clients, our profession and our community," Kearney said.

"Who are we, if we're giving advice that encourages extraction or over abundance now, at the expense of our ability to live well into tomorrow? What good is saving for retirement if when you get there, you can't breathe the air or drink the water, or the society you retire to deteriorates? These aren't a far-off dystopian fantasy. These are critical questions we need to be asking now."

The Ethos Managed Portfolios will be overseen by the Ethos investment committee chaired by Zenith Investment's chief executive David Wright.

The Ethos High Growth Fund and the Ethos Growth Fund are both aiming to outperform the benchmark by 23.57% and 21.20% respectively from the fund inception.

The balanced option is aiming beat the benchmark by 18.49% while the conservative and defensive options are aiming for 14.15% and 8.34% outperformance since inception.

Read more: Kearney GroupESGEthos Managed PortfoliosDavid WrightPaul KearneyZenith Investment
VIEW COMMENTS
