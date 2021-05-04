NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
JPMAM Australia chief to retire
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:46PM

After more than a decade with the business, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's local chief executive Rachel Farrell is set to retire later this year.

Farrell first joined JPMAM in Singapore in 2011 as head of sovereign and institutional clients, South and South East Asia, Australian and New Zealand. She then took on the same role for the Asia Pacific region, based in Hong Kong.

Farrell relocated to Sydney when she was appointed to lead the local business in November 2016; the first chief executive and country head appointed for Australia.

In an interview with Financial Standard in 2017, Farrell described the Australian market as "very sophisticated".

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"You have to make sure what you bring to market here is really the best - you'd always want to do that but the market here is very discerning," she said.

Farrell will continue in the role for the coming months, while JPMAM undertakes an executive search for her replacement.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Her departure will have no impact on clients' investment strategies, a spokesperson for JPMAM said, adding that the investment giant remains fully committed to growing the Australian business.

"We would like to thank Rachel for her leadership and contributions, including helping to significantly grow our Australia business," the spokesperson said.

"We wish her the best in the future."

Farrell has over 30 years' experience in financial services both in Australia and abroad.

Prior to joining JPMAM, Farrell served as head of investor relations and distribution, Asia Pacific at Citi Alternative Investments in Singapore. She was also head of alternatives distribution, EMEA at Citigroup Private Bank and held senior roles at Bankers Trust.

Read more: J.P. Morgan Asset ManagementRachel FarrellBankers TrustCiti Alternative InvestmentsCitigroup Private BankFinancial StandardJPMAM Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Final days to nominate in 2021 MAX Awards
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
Former Franklin Templeton retail head finds new role
Mawhinney banned for 20 years
Managed accounts prop up platforms
Super funds need to get on board with crypto: Carnegie
TelstraSuper expands membership
Aberdeen Standard rejigs Aussie equities fund
Zero rates causing risky business: Pengana
HUB24 hits fund managers with higher fees
Editor's Choice
Iress hires former dealer group chief
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress has hired the former chief executive of Financial Services Partners at IOOF to a newly created senior role.
New partnership for BC Investment Group
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
BC Investment Group has partnered with Novatti to launch a new banking business in Australia.
Evergreen partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
Evergreen Consultants has launched a multi-asset portfolio with 18 external managers that is implemented via Generation Life's tax-effective structure.
Rise of the mega funds continues
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Increased merger activity in the superannuation sector will see most of Australia's retirement savings managed by just 12 funds, new research shows.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.