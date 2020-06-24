NEWS
Executive Appointments
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2020   12:25PM

Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.

SEEK data from May revealed that job ads in the insurance and superannuation sectors were down 2%, while almost every other industry saw an uptick following the easing of COVID-19 social distancing measures.

Banking and financial services job ads were up 15%. The biggest upticks in May were, perhaps unsurprisingly, in the industries hardest hit by the government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Now, LinkedIn has revealed the companies recruiting right now.

Westpac has more than 190 roles to fill across Australia and Macquarie Group has about 130 roles to fill. The Commonwealth Bank has the next most vacant positions, with 80 roles advertised.

ANZ is hiring for approximately 15 roles, AIA Australia for 10, Deloitte for 10 and National Australia Bank has more than 45 roles to fill.

LinkedIn says that according to its data financial services is one of the three industries most likely to be hiring right now - alongside IT and healthcare.

The social media site for professional also reported that according to its workplace confidence research, which surveys 5200 LinkedIn members, financial services had seen the biggest uptick in confidence about jobs of any industry.

Elsewhere, hospitality and tourism saw a 138% rise in ads and sport and recreation ads were up 123%. SEEK job ads overall were up 39% month on month and 52% year on year.

"Historically, job ad volumes tend to ease off towards the end of the financial year but are followed by a quick boost in July and August when hirers have re-set their budgets," SEEK ANZ managing director Kendra Banks said.

"With the continued easing of restrictions, the economic measures put in place by the government and the new financial year we hope to see this translate into more jobs advertised in July."

