Janus Henderson loses capital investment

Janus Henderson has announced its major investor, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, is selling its stake to refocus capital on its global insurance presence, with the two signing a revised strategic agreement.

The asset manager announced in its full-year results that Dai-ichi will sell its 17% investment in the firm, reportedly worth US$1 billion and has given up its board seat.

The stake will be sold through a secondary offering of 30,668,922 shares valued at US$29.25 per share. Janus Henderson is not offering any shares, nor will it receive any proceeds from the sale but intends to repurchase up to US$230 million of the stock.

Despite the sale, both parties have entered into a new strategic agreement as Janus Henderson currently manages US$10.4 billion for Dai-ichi and its subsidiaries.

As a part of the agreement, Dai-ichi will appoint one of its senior executives to assist Janus Henderson's distribution in Japan.

Janus Henderson chief executive Dick Weil said the firm looks forward to continuing the strong relationship with the insurer, building on eight years of trust.

"Although we are disappointed to lose Dai-ichi as a shareholder, today's news does not change the path that Janus Henderson is on," Weil said.

Dai-ichi and Janus Henderson will cooperate on the development of new investment products and distribute each other's investment products through their distribution channels.

Dai-ichi Life president Seiki Inagaki said the relationship has benefitted both organisations and Dai-ichi is pleased to continue to the partnership.

"Janus Henderson has been a great partner for the past eight years. We are confident in Janus Henderson's quality and leadership and look forward to continuing our strategic relationship with the firm going forward," he said.

Dai-ichi will consider in "good faith" maintaining its US$2 billion worth of investments in Janus Henderson products for three years.

Janus Henderson recorded a 7% increase in assets under management to US$401.6 billion throughout the year as a result of global market performance in the fourth quarter.

Operating income increased to US$227 million from US$153.3 million. The board declared a dividend of US$0.36 per share.