NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

JANA hires from Mercer

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUN 2021   12:45PM

The $850 billion asset consultant has appointed a co-head of the not-for-profit client sector as demand grows, nabbing Mercer's Pacific client segment leader for endowments and foundations.

Michael Maher joined Mercer in 2007 as an associate before working his way up to his most recent role.

He was previously a senior investment analyst at ClearView Retirement Solutions and worked in financial planning at Commonwealth Bank.

Maher will work closely with fellow co-head of not-for-profit Michael Karagianis who was appointed to the position in December last year.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Commenting on the role, Maher said the unique characteristics of the not-for-profit sector makes it an exciting space.

"I'm looking forward to joining JANA, whose extensive investment capabilities, dynamic client base and powerful commitment to clients offer an exciting opportunity to work for not-for-profit clients and enable them to deliver unique benefits to their beneficiaries," he said.

JANA principal consultant Duncan Smith added: "JANA has seen increasing demand from various non-super clients, including not-for-profits, wanting to access our extensive investment advisory expertise. This has been driven, in part, by the need to maintain returns and distributions in a low interest rate environment."

"In Michael Maher, we saw an opportunity to address this heightened demand with an outstanding individual that brings the right experience, capability and culture to our fast-growing not-for-profit team."

JANA's NFP division is one of the firm's fastest-growing client groups, comprising close to half of its clients by number.

New JANA clients in the NFP space include Queensland-based TUH Health Fund and Foundation North, New Zealand's largest philanthropic trust.

Read more: JANAMercerMichael MaherDuncan SmithMichael Karagianis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vanguard head jumps to industry fund
JANA appoints head of sustainability
AMP adds partnered portfolios to MyNorth
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
Cbus appoints head of advice
Fund manager creates lead distribution role
Morningstar executive joins JANA
Mercer launches aged care support service
JANA chief investment officer resigns
Value managers fight back: Mercer

Editor's Choice

Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings

KARREN VERGARA
An index fund beat out active fund managers in the latest RMetrics rankings, topping the list based on returns and risk-adjusted measures.

ASIC releases ongoing fee obligations guidance

KARREN VERGARA
The corporate regulator is providing more guidance to financial advisers to help them prepare for their upcoming ongoing fee obligations, due to take effect in less than two weeks.

Rest appoints head of operations

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Industry superannuation fund Rest has hired AMP Capital's former head of global client services and enablement to lead its operations function.

ASIC drops Regal action

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has dropped enforcement action against Regal Funds Management following an investigation in 2019.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.