JANA hires from Mercer

The $850 billion asset consultant has appointed a co-head of the not-for-profit client sector as demand grows, nabbing Mercer's Pacific client segment leader for endowments and foundations.

Michael Maher joined Mercer in 2007 as an associate before working his way up to his most recent role.

He was previously a senior investment analyst at ClearView Retirement Solutions and worked in financial planning at Commonwealth Bank.

Maher will work closely with fellow co-head of not-for-profit Michael Karagianis who was appointed to the position in December last year.

Commenting on the role, Maher said the unique characteristics of the not-for-profit sector makes it an exciting space.

"I'm looking forward to joining JANA, whose extensive investment capabilities, dynamic client base and powerful commitment to clients offer an exciting opportunity to work for not-for-profit clients and enable them to deliver unique benefits to their beneficiaries," he said.

JANA principal consultant Duncan Smith added: "JANA has seen increasing demand from various non-super clients, including not-for-profits, wanting to access our extensive investment advisory expertise. This has been driven, in part, by the need to maintain returns and distributions in a low interest rate environment."

"In Michael Maher, we saw an opportunity to address this heightened demand with an outstanding individual that brings the right experience, capability and culture to our fast-growing not-for-profit team."

JANA's NFP division is one of the firm's fastest-growing client groups, comprising close to half of its clients by number.

New JANA clients in the NFP space include Queensland-based TUH Health Fund and Foundation North, New Zealand's largest philanthropic trust.