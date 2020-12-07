J.P. Morgan names new APAC equity strategy head

J.P. Morgan has confirmed the appointment of a new chief Asia Pacific equity strategist.

Jason Steed will step into the role, based in Sydney.

Steed has been with J.P. Morgan for more than a decade. Prior to this latest promotion, he led the Australian equity research team and led equity strategy for Australia.

Now, he will continue to lead the Australian team in addition to this new expanded APAC role.

Steed's new role will see him work with J.P. Morgan's global and Asia equity quantitative strategists and fundamental country and sector heads in Asia equity research.

He will also lead the marketing and branding of J.P. Morgan's Asia equity strategy views with key stakeholders across sales and marketing, trading, banking, institutional investors and corporate clients.

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Steed was global head of infrastructure research at Babcock & Brown and held director roles with Citi and Lehman Brothers.