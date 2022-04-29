ISPT adds to leadership team

Former AMP Capital managing director, office and logistic Luke Briscoe has joined ISPT as group executive, investor solutions.

Briscoe brings 25 years of investment management, leadership, customer engagement and portfolio management skills to the team.

He joins from AMP Capital where he served in the managing director role for six years. He's also held senior leadership roles at Charter Hall and The GPT Group, and Colliers International.

In his new role, Briscoe will work closely with ISPT's leadership team to implement ISPT's corporate strategy and ensure operations align with investor needs.

"I look forward to working closely with the ISPT team and partners to shape strategy implementation, deliver market-focused solutions and ensure we're meeting investors current and future needs," Briscoe said.

In other recent moves, ISPT chief executive Daryl Browning announced in February that he would step down after 17 years in the role.

A replacement has not yet been confirmed.