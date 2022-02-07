Iress wins new mandate

Financial advice and accountancy service provider Findex has selected Iress' financial advice software Xplan to use across its operations.

Iress will support the more than 400 partners and advisers that are part of the Findex network under the new mandate. These Findex partners and advisers cater to more than a quarter of a million clients across Australia and New Zealand.

The mandate will see Iress technology used to support all areas of Findex's financial advice and risk insurance business including advice operations, compliance processes, and investment portfolio strategy development.

"We're delighted to partner with Findex to support its strategy of delivering technology-enabled, integrated advice services," Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

"Our solution complements Findex's existing technology capability, enabling their advisers to better streamline operations, maximise business opportunities and deliver high impact financial advice."

Findex executive head - wealth Julian Maloney added that new technology partners will assist Findex in scaling up its business.

"Technology is essential to scale our business and deliver a leading client experience," he said.

"Iress' strong track record and innovative approach to technology led us to choose them as a key partner for the future of our financial advice business."