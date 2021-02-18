NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Iress names chair, profit slides
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 FEB 2021   12:33PM

The chair of the financial software provider will step down and the chair of Webjet will take his place.

Tony D'Aloisio will step down as chair following the company's annual general meeting in May, having spent over six years in the position.

Roger Sharp has been named as D'Aloisio's replacement. He has over 35 years' experience in governance and is currently the deputy chair of Tourism New Zealand and chair of the Lotteries Commission of New Zealand.

He was previously global head of technology at ABN AMRO Bank and chief executive of ABN AMRO Asia Pacific Securities and founded boutique technology investment bank North Ridge Partners.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"I've been fortunate to help build a number of software companies during my career. I consider Iress to be a remarkable Australian success story, and am looking forward to contributing to its journey," Sharp said.

Commenting on the appointment, outgoing chair D'Aloisio said he is a firm believer in board and chair renewal.

"Being director and chair of Iress has been a privilege and I am confident Iress will continue to adapt and grow in the years ahead," he said.

In addition, Iress reported a 9% drop in statutory profit to $59.1 million with recurring revenue increasing by 8% and accounting for 90% of total revenue at $542.6 million in its full-year results.

Segment profit, which excluded the acquisitions of OneVue, BC Gateways and O&M, increased 5% to $155.6 million.

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said the integration of OneVue is underway following the acquisition in November.

"We are combining the largest provider of adviser and trading software in Australia with the largest unlisted fund registry in the country. This enables us to provide the seamless execution of investment advice from Xplan," he said.

Iress will pay a final dividend of 30 cents per share, franked at 40%.

Read more: IressOneVueRoger SharpAndrew WalshTony D'Aloisio
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Iress hires head of corporate development
Ethical fund awards registry mandate
Centrepoint to roll out advice tech
Investment Trends hires head of strategy
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
OneVue expands access on Xplan
Superhero to launch super fund
Iress scores dealer group mandate
Investment Trends names chief executive
Zurich adds to leadership team
Editor's Choice
Limited advice overdue for disruption
KARREN VERGARA
There are clear opportunities to disrupt intra-fund and general advice that the industry is overlooking, shunning everyday Australians that need it most, according to superannuation experts.
Iress names chair, profit slides
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The chair of the financial software provider will step down and the chair of Webjet will take his place.
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
International wealth management firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is set to roll out a new program aimed at increasing adviser efficiency, driving scale and enhancing the client experience and outcomes.
ANZ posts 54% profit rise
ELIZA BAVIN
ANZ posted a net profit after tax for the first quarter of $1.62 billion, up 54% on the average of the past two quarters.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something b87amUx9