Iress names chair, profit slides

The chair of the financial software provider will step down and the chair of Webjet will take his place.

Tony D'Aloisio will step down as chair following the company's annual general meeting in May, having spent over six years in the position.

Roger Sharp has been named as D'Aloisio's replacement. He has over 35 years' experience in governance and is currently the deputy chair of Tourism New Zealand and chair of the Lotteries Commission of New Zealand.

He was previously global head of technology at ABN AMRO Bank and chief executive of ABN AMRO Asia Pacific Securities and founded boutique technology investment bank North Ridge Partners.

"I've been fortunate to help build a number of software companies during my career. I consider Iress to be a remarkable Australian success story, and am looking forward to contributing to its journey," Sharp said.

Commenting on the appointment, outgoing chair D'Aloisio said he is a firm believer in board and chair renewal.

"Being director and chair of Iress has been a privilege and I am confident Iress will continue to adapt and grow in the years ahead," he said.

In addition, Iress reported a 9% drop in statutory profit to $59.1 million with recurring revenue increasing by 8% and accounting for 90% of total revenue at $542.6 million in its full-year results.

Segment profit, which excluded the acquisitions of OneVue, BC Gateways and O&M, increased 5% to $155.6 million.

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said the integration of OneVue is underway following the acquisition in November.

"We are combining the largest provider of adviser and trading software in Australia with the largest unlisted fund registry in the country. This enables us to provide the seamless execution of investment advice from Xplan," he said.

Iress will pay a final dividend of 30 cents per share, franked at 40%.