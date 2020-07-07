Iress executive moves to non-executive roles

Iress's group executive for product will step down from his executive role in August but continue in a non-executive position.

Aaron Knowles's new role will be finalised in the coming months, Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

He will return to the role in 2021, after taking a sabbatical.

The company has also started an internal and external search for a replacement for Knowles's roles.

"Aaron has expressed a desire to step aside from his current executive role so that he can achieve greater balance in his professional and family life," Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

"I commend Aaron for his decision to balance his family properties in this way and I am delighted we will continue to benefit from Aaron's skills and knowledge within Iress."

The software and services provider for financial services firms, on June 1, made a surprise bid to acquire all shares in ASX-listed OneVue for 40 cents a share in cash, which would value the company at about $107 million.

OneVue's directors were unanimously in favour of the offer, which is expected to go to a shareholder vote in September.

However, one of OVH's largest shareholders, Alex Waislitz's Thorney funds, have called Iress's bid too low, and have continued to build their stake in OVH with the most recent purchase of July 1, taking it to 17.69% of the voting power.