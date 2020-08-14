NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   12:33PM

The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.

The report suggests investor money was misappropriated by iProsperity for various purposes including repaying other investors. The administrators found evidence that money from new investors was used to pay older investors, in what seems like a crude Ponzi scheme.

Substantial amounts of money were paid to "related parties" - in particular to Michael Gu, the founder of iProsperity.

Cor Cordis also found that the directors of iProsperity took loans from the company of $83 million with apparent receipts of $63 million. It is alleged that the directors received a net benefit of about $19 million since July 2018 as a result of these loans.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Further evidence of director loans showed that Gu was paid $21 million since July 2018.

A luxury Rolls Royce was seized by Cor Cordis and is being held, with the suggestion company money may have been used to purchase it.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Former iProsperity director Harry Huang advised the group, which is a complex set of more than 60 related entities, failed due to the impact of COVID-19 and negative media articles as well as tightening of regulation on funds coming out of china and delays on some key property projects.

But, Cor Cordis said it found that iProsperity was likely starting to go under around a year before they were appointed.

The directors may have propped up iProsperity in appearance alone by doing things like paying old investors with money from new investors.

Cor Cordis has asked Gu and Huang to hand over their laptops and phones so that the administrators can review emails and files not found in the iProsperity group's Sydney offices, but the two have not complied.

In terms of the director's ability to pay, Cor Cordis summed up some impressive real estate that could go some of the way.

Gu owns a $10 million home in Mosman in Sydney. He's a shareholder in a number of companies, though the bulk of his shareholdings are in the iProsperity Capital Group.

Meanwhile, Huang has an $11 million property in Mosman and a $1 million property in Ultimo in inner-Sydney.

Read more: Cor CordisPonziSydneyMosmanHarry HuangMichael Guinner-SydneyiProsperity Capital GroupRolls RoyceUltimo
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Administrators appointed to iProsperity
Administrators appointed to IPO Wealth
AustralianSuper PM joins fund manager
Ponzi scheme rakes in almost $1.5bn
Best performing global equities strategies
Industry fund for coal miners on ESG journey
Tropical theme Ponzi scheme busted
Sydney boutique heads for Chi-X
Adviser scammed family, friends
It's time for super to move on: Combet
Editor's Choice
Schroders appoints head of private debt
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Schroders has hired from RBC to appoint a head of private debt for Australia, as it builds out a private assets offering for local investors.
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.
SG increase will impact wage growth: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will impact wage growth and the government will need to weigh up the impacts of that.
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cs58wlhp