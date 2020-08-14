iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme

The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.

The report suggests investor money was misappropriated by iProsperity for various purposes including repaying other investors. The administrators found evidence that money from new investors was used to pay older investors, in what seems like a crude Ponzi scheme.

Substantial amounts of money were paid to "related parties" - in particular to Michael Gu, the founder of iProsperity.

Cor Cordis also found that the directors of iProsperity took loans from the company of $83 million with apparent receipts of $63 million. It is alleged that the directors received a net benefit of about $19 million since July 2018 as a result of these loans.

Further evidence of director loans showed that Gu was paid $21 million since July 2018.

A luxury Rolls Royce was seized by Cor Cordis and is being held, with the suggestion company money may have been used to purchase it.

Former iProsperity director Harry Huang advised the group, which is a complex set of more than 60 related entities, failed due to the impact of COVID-19 and negative media articles as well as tightening of regulation on funds coming out of china and delays on some key property projects.

But, Cor Cordis said it found that iProsperity was likely starting to go under around a year before they were appointed.

The directors may have propped up iProsperity in appearance alone by doing things like paying old investors with money from new investors.

Cor Cordis has asked Gu and Huang to hand over their laptops and phones so that the administrators can review emails and files not found in the iProsperity group's Sydney offices, but the two have not complied.

In terms of the director's ability to pay, Cor Cordis summed up some impressive real estate that could go some of the way.

Gu owns a $10 million home in Mosman in Sydney. He's a shareholder in a number of companies, though the bulk of his shareholdings are in the iProsperity Capital Group.

Meanwhile, Huang has an $11 million property in Mosman and a $1 million property in Ultimo in inner-Sydney.