General

Investors should embrace alternatives: J.P. Morgan

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 JAN 2022   12:09PM

With an expectation that public market returns will be hard to come by this year, J. P. Morgan is urging investments to embrace megatrends playing out across alternative asset classes.

J.P. Morgan has published the 2022 Alternatives Outlook which explores the investment case for alternatives amid a world of muted expected returns, historically low interest rates and elevated volatility.

The report also provides a 12-to-18-month outlook across every key alternative asset classes and highlights the views of the chief executive officers, chief investment officers and strategists from the firm's USD 200+ billion alternatives platform.

"Our 2022 Global Alternatives Outlook is focused on helping our clients see the forest and the trees, by considering not just the short-term outlook for markets and economies, but also the bigger picture challenges and opportunities across alternative investments," J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of alternatives Anton Pil said.

"While investors are clearly challenged by both stretched valuations in traditional markets and persistently low bond yields, we see ample opportunities for those investors willing to embrace megatrends across alternatives in areas such as ESG and technology."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's global market strategist David Lebovitz added that whilst constructive on the global economy, J.P Morgan recognises that investment returns in public markets may be more difficult to come by as we head into 2022.

"Against this backdrop, it will be essential for investors to embrace alternatives as they navigate a world characterised by muted expected returns, historically low interest rates and elevated volatility," Lebovitz said.

The 2022 Global Alternatives Outlook also provides a framework for investing in hybrid-like alternatives, alternatives sectors and styles that exhibit equity-like and fixed-income-like characteristics for both income and alpha opportunities.

Key sector themes for hedge funds, real assets, private equity, and real estate are also revealed in the report.

J. P. Morgan
