Investors Mutual appoints strategic relationship manager

Investors Mutual (IML) has announced the appointment of Michael Bowen as relationship manager, strategic groups.

Bowen joins IML from global manager PineBridge Investments, where he was vice president, wholesale, and private wealth, responsible for relationships with asset consultants, brokers and private wealth networks across Australia and New Zealand.

He has also previously held roles with Rainmaker Group and BHP Billiton.

In his new role, Bowen will oversee IML's strategic relationships with national advice groups and stockbrokers.

In addition to its own Australian equity funds, IML has recently partnered with fellow affiliate Loomis Sayles to launch the Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund and more recently, the Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund active ETF.

"As we continue to bring Natixis affiliate managers, such as Loomis Sayles, to expand our offering to the Australian investment advice market, Michael's previous experience with private wealth networks, brokers, and national dealer groups, is an important inclusion," IML head of retail Wayne McGauley said.

"It's great to add someone of Michael's calibre to our team."

Commenting on his appointment, Bowen said: "It's an exciting time to be joining to contribute to the firm's growth plans."

"I look forward to servicing IML's key accounts with the suite of Australian equity fund offerings, as well as introducing Loomis Sayles and other affiliates to the various markets around the country."

Established in 1998, quality and value manager IML is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, one of the world's largest asset managers with approximately US$1.4 trillion in AUM (as at June 30, 2021).