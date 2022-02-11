NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Investors Mutual appoints strategic relationship manager

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 11 FEB 2022   12:20PM

Investors Mutual (IML) has announced the appointment of Michael Bowen as relationship manager, strategic groups.

Bowen joins IML from global manager PineBridge Investments, where he was vice president, wholesale, and private wealth, responsible for relationships with asset consultants, brokers and private wealth networks across Australia and New Zealand.

He has also previously held roles with Rainmaker Group and BHP Billiton.

In his new role, Bowen will oversee IML's strategic relationships with national advice groups and stockbrokers.

In addition to its own Australian equity funds, IML has recently partnered with fellow affiliate Loomis Sayles to launch the Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund and more recently, the Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund active ETF.

"As we continue to bring Natixis affiliate managers, such as Loomis Sayles, to expand our offering to the Australian investment advice market, Michael's previous experience with private wealth networks, brokers, and national dealer groups, is an important inclusion," IML head of retail Wayne McGauley said.

"It's great to add someone of Michael's calibre to our team."

Commenting on his appointment, Bowen said: "It's an exciting time to be joining to contribute to the firm's growth plans."

"I look forward to servicing IML's key accounts with the suite of Australian equity fund offerings, as well as introducing Loomis Sayles and other affiliates to the various markets around the country."

Established in 1998, quality and value manager IML is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, one of the world's largest asset managers with approximately US$1.4 trillion in AUM (as at June 30, 2021).

Read more: Investors MutualMichael BowenLoomis Sayles Global Equity FundNatixis Investment ManagersBHP BillitonPineBridge InvestmentsRainmaker Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Natixis sells Fiera Capital interest
PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead
Rainmaker executive awarded prestigious scholarship
Natixis hires sales director from First Sentier
Loomis Sayles lists active ETF
Financial Standard launches weekly podcast
Australia ranked seventh for retirement wellbeing
IOOF awards global equity mandate
Fund manager names new chief executive
Natixis appoints Australia, New Zealand head

Editor's Choice

Co-founder departs Future Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:35PM
One of the co-founders of environmentally friendly superannuation fund Future Super has departed after eight years.

Proxy advice reforms defeated

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:35PM
The Senate has overturned the proxy advice reforms announced at the end of last year, despite the new regime having already begun.

Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Investment solutions firm Drummond Capital Partners hired an executive to lead its strategic growth efforts.

Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Brookfield is considering its future, saying it may look to spin off its asset management business into a separate public company.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.