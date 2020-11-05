Insurers must shape up on mental health: TAL

TAL has released new research on mental health conditions - revealing the true cost and lack of support available to claimants.

TAL, which is the group insurer for some of Australia's biggest super funds, produced a comprehensive white paper on mental health and life insurance in an effort to improve the industry's support for those with mental health conditions.

One of the key findings of the research was that the prevalence of mental health disorders is not actually rising in Australia - what is rising is the number of people accessing services and support and openly discussing mental health.

Predicative factors for mental health conditions are not well understood, the report said. While high cholesterol is a known risk for heart attack, for example, medical professionals do not have similar metrics to predict mental health conditions.

This could have consequences for the life insurance industry. For example, financial hardship is a predictive factor for mental health conditions - so during economic slumps insurers could theoretically see an increase in claims.

However, there are comorbidities between mental health conditions and other illnesses - many of which are poorly understood.

Most alarmingly, circulatory conditions in men jump from 17.9% in all males to 27.3% in males with a mental health condition, and in women they jump from 18.6% to 26.3%.

Chances of having diabetes, back problems, cancer and even asthma also increase.

Mental health conditions are also associated with each other, and there often isn't much understanding or education around these relationships either. For example 85% of patients with depression have anxiety and 90% of patients with generalised anxiety have depression. Both anxiety and depression are significantly associated with substance abuse disorder.

When it comes to insurers, workplace stress is having an impact on mental health claims - with bullying the main cause of making of making a mental health claim.

Mental health claims are also much larger than other claim types. For TPD the average amount paid for mental health claims is almost 65% higher than the other claim. In income protection, mental health claims are 70% larger than other claim types. The higher claims cost could be due to differences in occupation, age profile and (for IP) duration of the claim.

And, TAL found that in pricing income protection and TPD products the latest statistics on mental health are "generally not taken into account", with the insurer noting that actuarial tables should be updated regularly to include new diagnostic and treatment regimes and economic factors that predict mental health.

The paper recommended changes to product definitions, product design, underwriting guidelines, the regulatory structure and early treatment focused on recovery.

"This white paper takes a 'whole of environment' approach and examines factors ranging from mental health terminology, diagnosis, and treatment, to the way we are designing products, addressing support, and delivering prevention initiatives," TAL Group chief executive Brett Clark said.

"The importance of maintaining mental health has been brought into sharp focus over the last year, as evidenced by the Australian government's additional investment in and support for the mental health of Australians during the COVID-19 pandemic."