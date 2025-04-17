Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   12:23PM

Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

Insignia Financial has extended the exclusivity deeds it signed with Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners in early March by four weeks.

It said this was to enable both bidders to finalise debt funding and associate due diligence, as well as giving them time to complete all aspects of the scheme implementation deed.

On March 7, Insignia Financial confirmed it had received revised bids from both Bain and CC Capital, both of which offered $5 per share and valued the wealth manager at $3.35 billion.

Insignia then signed exclusivity deals with both parties so they could continue discussions for a period of six weeks.

At the time, Brookfield Capital Partners had also made an offer. It and other bidders have been locked out of the race by the exclusivity deeds, with the four-week extension meaning they'll have to wait even longer to lob another offer if they choose to.

Insignia reinforced that there is no certainty any proposals that eventuate will lead to a transaction.

Read more: Insignia FinancialBain CapitalCC Capital PartnersBrookfield Capital Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Nominate now for the 2025 MAX Awards
Australian Unity chief retires
'We're not going anywhere': SS&C serious about Aussie expansion
Bain, CC Capital up Insignia bids
BNP Paribas wins new custody mandate
Financial services chips away at gender pay gap: WGEA
Insignia Financial takes $53.5m profit hit
SMA Reporting Standard launches

Editor's Choice

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

Mantis to distribute new micro cap offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:54PM
Mantis Funds has secured a distribution deal with Balmoral Investors, taking its micro cap strategy to market.

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:48PM
Ahead of the federal election, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has urged all contesting parties to consider its recommendations to "protect and strengthen" the super sector.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media