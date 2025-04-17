Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

Insignia Financial has extended the exclusivity deeds it signed with Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners in early March by four weeks.

It said this was to enable both bidders to finalise debt funding and associate due diligence, as well as giving them time to complete all aspects of the scheme implementation deed.

On March 7, Insignia Financial confirmed it had received revised bids from both Bain and CC Capital, both of which offered $5 per share and valued the wealth manager at $3.35 billion.

Insignia then signed exclusivity deals with both parties so they could continue discussions for a period of six weeks.

At the time, Brookfield Capital Partners had also made an offer. It and other bidders have been locked out of the race by the exclusivity deeds, with the four-week extension meaning they'll have to wait even longer to lob another offer if they choose to.

Insignia reinforced that there is no certainty any proposals that eventuate will lead to a transaction.