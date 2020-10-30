NEWS
Executive Appointments
ING announces head of wealth, chief executive
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 30 OCT 2020   12:01PM

ING Australia has appointed BT's former head of platforms as its head of wealth and has promoted its head of retail bank to chief executive.

New head of wealth Dina Kotsopoulos was with BT for nearly 15 years and was appointed head of platforms in March 2019. Prior to this she led the platforms businesses and products management.

Throughout her tenure at BT, Kotsopoulos was head of Panorama product management and implementation and national manager of cash and investments, having joined the company as a part-time employee in its call centre in 2006.

In addition, ING promoted Melanie Evans to chief executive of its Australian business as its current chief executive Uday Sareen has been promoted to head of wholesale banking for ING Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Evans had been in the role since 2017 and was responsible for growing the retail bank to Australia's fifth largest main financial institution and launched multiple new retail products and services including personal lending, credit cards and insurance.

ING Bank Australia chair John Laker commended Evans on her promotion and her experience as a banker and said it will continue to drive the bank's growth and "diversification agenda".

"Her appointment is testament to all that Melanie has achieved for the retail bank and its customers," he said.

Prior to joining ING, Evans spent more than 16 years with the Westpac Group across St George Bank, BT Financial Group and Westpac.

Evans was head of superannuation and platforms at BT before taking on the role of chief of staff to former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer.

She also served as BT's head of brand, head of BT Super for Life, and Westpac's general manager, service revolution and transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Evans said she will continue to prioritise ING's customers and team members.

"Our history as Australia's first fintech, most recommended bank, a trusted brand and for doing things differently will remain front and centre," she said.

"We're proud of what makes us a modern bank. We exist for our customers - so they can focus on the things that matter to them."

BT Financial GroupDina KotsopoulosING Bank AustraliaJohn LakerMelanie EvansUday SareenWestpac Group
