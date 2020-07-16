NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry super accused of misleading consumers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUL 2020   11:50AM

Liberal MP Jason Falinski has accused industry super funds of using the Google AdWords term 'retail super' after BT was fined for using the term 'industry super'.

The subject arose as Falinski questioned ASIC during the Senate Parliamentary Joint Committee, Corporations and Financial Services on its litigation against Mayfair 101.

Part of ASIC's case against Mayfair 101 is the allegation that it used Google Ad Words like "term deposit" to advertise debenture products with a vastly different risk profile than term deposits.

"At a previous hearing in November last year, I asked you why it was that ASIC had issued a penalty to BT for misleading statements online which were to do with them using the key term 'industry super' when people Googled. You issued them a penalty totally $20,400, is that right?" Falinski said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

ASIC chair James Shipton said he would have to take the question about BT's fine on notice.

Falinski pushed ahead with the line of questioning, saying:"As part of our enquiry into industry super, we have asked them to provide us with the search terms they use in their advertising. With the exception of Tasplan, industry super has refused to do so."

"Could it be that it's because when you type in 'retail super' you find a lot of industry super funds come up in those search terms."

Shipton declined to comment.

"Why is it that industry super is allowed to use key terms in their advertising such as 'retail super' and that has not prompted an investigation however other funds that are not industry funds receive enquiries from ASIC?" Falinski asked.

Shipton did not provide an answer.

When Googling the term 'retail super' the paid advertisements that appears is for the Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (REST), HESTA, cbus and First State appear.

Googling 'retail superannuation' advertisements for HESTA and First State appear again as well as ads for Dixon Advisory and ING.

In 2015, BT was fined $20,400 by ASIC for two infringement notices. One of the notices (carrying a $10,200 fine) was issued for the inclusion of the words 'Industry Super Australia' in headlines of BT advertisements published on search result pages in 2014.

"ASIC was concerned that BT misled consumers into believing that BT had an affiliation with Industry Super Australia (ISA), an organisation which manages collective projects on behalf of fifteen industry super funds. BT has never had an affiliation with ISA," ASIC said at the time.

The matter did not specifically relate to the purchasing of AdWords.

The second infringement notice at the time related to BT claiming in advertising material that it had outperformed industry funds.

Read more: INGBTASICFirst StateGoogle AdWordsHESTAIndustry Super AustraliaLiberal MP Jason FalinskiMayfairDixon AdvisoryGoogledJames ShiptonRetail Employees Superannuation TrustTasplan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mayfair to drop use of platinum
HESTA to go zero carbon
Administrators appointed to IPO Wealth
Foreign exchange broker banned
ATO data heaps pressure on ASIC's SMSF fact sheet
AustralianSuper PYS fee under scrutiny again
ASIC refuses just 3% of AFSL relief applications
AMP advisers low priority for ASIC
ASIC sues CBA, CFS over RC case
ASIC lays out product intervention plans
Editor's Choice
Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Chief economist update: Flattening the rebound
BENJAMIN ONG
The earlier than expected easing of restrictions in Australia that defrosted social and commercial activity has had its desired effect - rebounding business conditions and confidence, and the feared one - a second wave.
ERS sees 300,000 repeat applications
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 300,000 Australians lodged their second application to access their super early at the start of the new financial year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 43MJgWH8