NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Industry fund ups fees ahead of merger
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:23PM

A $13 billion industry superannuation fund has increased its insurance fees ahead of merging later this year.

MTAA Super wrote to members in a significant event notice to let them know that from 3 February 2020 insurance fees for death and total and permanent disablement will increase.

MetLife is the group insurer for MTAA; it is also the group insurer for Tasplan - the $10 billion fund that MTAA will merge with in October this year.

Members were told that MTAA and Tasplan will be working together to create an insurance offering that meets the needs of their combined memberships.

MTAA said the fee changes were necessary because the Putting Members Interests First and Protecting Your Super reforms meant a significant decrease in the number of members covered by its group insurance policy.

"Considering the reforms, changes to membership demographics and past claims paid, we have had to increase the cost of insurance," the fund said.

Members between the ages of 27 and 55 will see the cost per week of their death and TPD cover increase from $7.47 to $9.06.

In November last year, MTAA and Tasplan announced the merger would go ahead to create a combined national super fund with more than $23 billion in funds under management and more than 300,000 members.

The combined fund's corporate and trustee functions will be based in Canberra, with satellite offices in Tasmania and other locations.

MTAA Super's administration services will be moved in-house to Tasplan's Hobart facilities.

The merger is expected to be effective from 1 October 2020.

Read more: TasplanMTAA SuperMetLife
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Sunsuper head of corporate, insto sales departs
Tasplan chief to exit, merger confirmed
Risk advisers a dying breed: Research
Super fund bumps up premiums
Industry fund hires new product lead
Future Fund chief most influential public investor
Major funds expand with Singapore investment
Statewide still keen on mergers
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something j4n8Q2zS