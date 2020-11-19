Industry fund names new group insurer

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has ended its longstanding relationship with OnePath, naming a new group insurer to take over in the New Year.

The $9 billion industry fund said it undertook a comprehensive review and tender process, which has resulted in OnePath losing the group insurance mandate that it has held for about a decade.

The mandate was instead awarded to AIA, commencing January 1.

Under the new arrangement, the cost of unitised death and TPD cover will change to age-based premiums. As a result, some members may see an increase to their premiums, while others may see theirs decrease.

There will be different amounts of default death and TPD cover for members under 25 years of age, and income protection (IP) will better align with member salaries - the value of IP units will change to cover a salary of up to $1000 per unit.

ACSRF said the appointment of AIA will enable increased flexibility in insurance arrangements, as well as digital claims, e-underwriting and access to AIA Vitality.

"Additionally, we believe that the fund and AIA have a strong cultural alignment and together we will be able to develop a strategic partnership to provide improved insurance products and services to continue to meet our members' needs," the super fund said.

For example, ACSRF will now have access to TPD only insurance cover. A new definition for TPD will also be adopted, including changing part D of the definition from 'Activities of Daily Living' to 'Total and permanent disability - unlikely to do basic activities associated with work ever again'.

The change in insurer comes shortly after ACSRF increased premiums for members in August of this year.

At the time, the fund said it was attempting to manage the tension between increased claims and less insured members, ensuring the offering was sustainable and equitable.

The super fund also made changes to its investment fees, effective this month, which eventuated from increased indirect costs because of additional trading costs incurred from investment changes made during COVID-19 volatility.

ACSRF is currently exploring a merger with NGS Super, also announced in August. If it goes ahead, it will likely occur in late 2021, creating a $21.5 billion super fund.

NGS Super's current group insurer is TAL.