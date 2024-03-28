Newspaper icon
Indigenous communities reunited with $25m in lost super

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAR 2024   12:26PM

The total superannuation found by First Nations Foundation on behalf of Indigenous Australians now comes in at $25.2 million.

In 2023, the foundation reconnected First Nations people with $1.2 million, bolstering the total found.

The superannuation monies were recovered on behalf of First Nations Australians that took part in the foundation's Financial Wellness Week, previously known as Big Super Day Out.

"The combined success of the previous Big Super Day Out initiative and Financial Wellness Week highlights both the challenges Indigenous communities encounter in accessing super and banking services, as well as the significant opportunity to offer improved assistance," First Nations Foundation chief executive Phil Usher said.

"It's clear that millions of dollars in superannuation are being disconnected from Indigenous communities which highlights the urgent need for systemic change to prevent such significant losses. Through our outreach initiatives, we've shown that offering culturally sensitive support can play a pivotal role in levelling the retirement playing field for Indigenous Australians."

The amount of super recovered was released as part of the foundation's latest Impact Report, which also shows it helped 2160 individuals with super, banking and government services in 2023. This was up from 1600 the year before. It also increased the number of organisations trained through its On Country program - which distributed culturally appropriate financial literacy resources - to 277, up from eight in 2022.

"We have a clear purpose at FNF and that's to financially empower all First Nations Australians," Usher said.

"Considering this and our unique position as the only national Indigenous-led financial education provider, we are committed to expanding our community outreach and maintaining strong partnerships that help us pursue economic reconciliation."

Usher added that while the foundation is proud of what it was able to achieve in 2023, it is looking to exceed those numbers going forward.

"We have a strategic plan in place to accomplish this because when it comes to the economic prosperity of all Indigenous Australians, we are committed to leaving no stone unturned," he said.

