Investment

IFM partially acquires energy company

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 15 OCT 2021   12:27PM

The IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will take a €2 billion stake in Naturgy Energy Group, a Spanish multinational natural gas and electrical energy utilities company.

The fund, advised by IFM Investors, will shortly complete its all-cash voluntary partial tender offer after securing an acceptance level of 10.83% of Naturgy´s share capital.

A total of 105,021,887 shares have been tendered at a price of €22.07, representing a total of €2.3 billion.

IFM has notified the National Securities Market Commission in Spain of its decision to reduce the minimum acceptance condition to which the offer was subject and will therefore become a significant shareholder in Naturgy.

"We look forward to working closely with Naturgy's shareholders as the company implements its latest strategic plan, which includes helping to make Naturgy a key player in the energy transition. Naturgy is a great fit for IFM GIF's strategy of investing for the long-term in critical assets that have regulated and contracted cash-flows," IFM Investors global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said.

IFM Investors chief executive David Neal added that the investment is in-line with IFM's purpose to deliver returns on retirement savings.

"This is an exciting investment for IFM GIF and one that we are confident will help us deliver on our founding purpose, which is to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people," he said,

"Our investment in Naturgy is another example of how millions of pension fund members, through IFM, are able to access highly diversified investment strategies and asset classes at a scale that they would not be able to do alone."

IFM Investors vice president Jaime Siles concluded: "I would like to personally thank all parties who contributed to the success of the transaction and all shareholders who have tendered their shares. We are excited by the prospect of contributing our expertise and know-how to further support the envisioned strategy of the group."

