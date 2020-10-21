IFM Investors executive director departs

IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.

Nicki Ashton joined IFM in September last year.

She was responsible for IFM's business development and investor relations agenda in Australia.

Ashton will leave IFM this month, the company confirmed.

"She leaves with the best wishes of the firm. Nicki's team will report to Valentina Abbott, the global head of the global relationship group until a replacement for Nicki is found," a spokesperson said.

Ashton has over two decades of experience, including roles at Deutsche, BNP Paribas and hedge fund sales at CitiGroup.

She joined IFM from Russell Investments, where she headed strategic partnerships for about six years.

IFM reported $114 million in FY19 pre-tax profits. It had $22 billion in net flows.