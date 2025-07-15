Newspaper icon
HUB24 reports record $136bn FUA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUL 2025   12:34PM

HUB24's total funds under administration (FUA) reached a record $136.4 billion at the end of June.

Net inflows for the 2025 financial year were $19.8 billion, up 25% annually. Excluding the $4 billion of migrations during the period, net inflows were $15.8 billion.

The takeover of custody and technology solutions from Equity Trustees (EQT) namely drove the migration amounts. About $1.5 billion was migrated from EQT in October 2024.

Over FY24 and FY25, about $5.3 billion of FUA was migrated from EQT products to HUB24 and have now finalised.

FUA also surged thanks to its takeover of ClearView's superannuation and pension business, WealthFoundations, which brings $1.3 billion in FUA.

"Our record FY25 net inflows and ongoing momentum reflect strong customer advocacy. Operating in structurally growing markets driven by demographic trends and compulsory superannuation, HUB24 is well positioned for continued growth, supported by a strong pipeline of opportunities from new and existing relationships," HUB24 said.

The HUB24 Super Fund had 175,870 members at the end of March with $43.6 billion in member savings, according to APRA data.

The ClearView Retirement Plan had about $2.1 billion with 11,803 member accounts before it was transferred to HUB24.

The asset boost now ranks the HUB24 Super Fund as the 21st largest based on total member benefits. Members have a median age of 55 with a median balance of $143,831.

HUB24 had a total of 5097 financial advisers using the platform at the end of FY25, growing 13% year on year.

During the period, the firm launched HUB24 Private Invest, which is designed for clients who want access to wholesale investments. It also streamlines documentation, administration of custody and non-custody assets, and reporting functions.

Read more: EQT, HUB24 Super Fund, APRA, ClearView Retirement Plan, Equity Trustees, HUB24 Private Invest, WealthFoundations
