How to invest in China: Capital Group

China's slowing economy may have investors on edge as we ease into 2022, but there's still plenty of opportunities - so long as you know where to look, Capital Group says.

Providing an investment outlook for 2022, Capital Group said investors must do their due diligence when it comes to China this year, making sure to invest "carefully and in select areas like pharmaceuticals".

The International Monetary Fund and US Federal Reserve expect China's economy to grow at a healthy rate, with a forecast growth rate of 5.6% on the back of global trade activity, renewed government stimulus and recovery in the real estate sector.

Capital Group sees things different, saying China's economy could decelerate markedly and investors should prepare for a rough patch.

"There's no way to sugarcoat it: Risks to investing in China have risen. Government intervention in the country's internet-related sectors, an everchanging regulatory environment and a slowing economy have investors on edge," the firm said.

Capital Group Asia economist Stephen Green added: "China's economy is slowing, and credit is tightening in the real estate sector. I think GDP2 growth will be considerably lower than the consensus forecast of 5.6%."

For investors, a strong understanding of the local environment is essential, the firm said, adding: "While some companies and industries face heightened uncertainty in the near term, there remain plenty of attractive long-term opportunities on a stock-by-stock basis, especially in business areas more aligned with the government's strategic priorities."

Citing the biopharma sector, Capital Group said the Chinese government has sought to improve access to quality healthcare and encourage the success of local firms, including with regulatory reform and further efforts to match global standards.

Examples of global firms partnering with Chinese businesses include AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Novartis, while Chinese firms such as BeiGene and Legend Biotech have also found multinational partners.

"Authorities have been pushing policies that encourage and incentivise domestic companies to compete with global companies. In that sense, biopharma is a little different than other industries in China that have been flagged as the next potential targets in line for heightened regulatory scrutiny," investment analyst Laura Nelson Carney said.