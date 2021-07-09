NEWS
Superannuation

Hostplus deal doesn't rule out a merger: Maritime

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUL 2021   12:33PM

Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Maritime Super provided some clarity into its partnership with Hostplus.

In his appearance at the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics yesterday Maritime Super chief executive Peter Robertson said its decision to invest via Hostplus doesn't perclude a merger.

In February, Hostplus and the $6 billion Maritime Super announced an "asset-pooling partnership" to be in place from May 1.

The arrangement was questioned by Liberal senator Andrew Bragg as a "quasi-merger" in a letter to APRA.

"All we've done is buy units into the Hostplus pooled superannuation trust or PST -- in the same way we would buy units in any other pooled investment vehicle," Robertson said at the July 8 hearings.

He added that while Hostplus took over manager selection and asset allocation, Maritime remains the trustee and can leave the arrangement at any time.

"The reality is we can sell those units or we can leave this arrangement with cause or without cause at any time we choose in the future. There is no lock-ins [and] the funds can be separated either in specie or by cash..."

Robertson said with the Hostplus arrangement now in effect, Maritime's board is turning its attention to the best way of lowering administration fees for members including considering if a merger was way forward for it.

All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.