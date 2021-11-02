NEWS
Financial Planning
HNW advice firm joins William Buck

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 NOV 2021   12:18PM

A high-net-worth financial advice firm formerly licensed by Hillross Financial Services has merged with William Buck.

Brisbane-based Hillross Montefiore & Co. operated under the banner of William Buck as of yesterday.

Director and private client adviser Scott Montefiore, together with a staff of 17, have moved over to William Buck.

The high-net-worth firm was established in 2012. As well as family group advice, Hillross Montefiore provides self-managed super fund, estate planning, retirement, and small business advice.

Montefiore said the unique opportunity to combine an established high-net-worth financial advisory business with a mid-tier chartered accounting firm made the transaction exciting for the team.

"It will allow us to establish a high-quality multi-family office and expand services to both client bases," he added.

This is William Buck's seventh merger in two years.

In September, William Buck merged with BR Wellington, an accounting and business advisory firm based in Melbourne.

Last month, it appointed Vivek Miranda to its Melbourne office as director of corporate advisory.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
