Superannuation

HESTA to support young women in financial services

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 SEP 2021   11:56AM

The $64 billion industry fund has partnered with Girls of Impact to encourage young women to consider careers in financial services where women are historically underrepresented.

The collaboration will highlight opportunities and pathways in areas that are typically underrepresented by women such as risk and compliance, digital and technology and investments.

Girls of Impact is a social enterprise delivering content, events, intersectional workshops and mentoring programs to support women in navigating their futures and careers.

It has already partnered with BHP, John Holland, Atlassian and PwC.

"Financial services can offer a wonderfully rewarding career. We want to share the experiences and cutting-edge work our people are doing every day that simply wouldn't be available in other industries," HESTA chief experience officer Lisa Samuels said.

Samuels acknowledged HESTA's predominantly female member base and said improving gender diversity leads to better member outcomes.

"We strongly believe that more diverse and inclusive teams have better decision making, which can lead to stronger long-term performance," Samuels said.

Girls of Impact chief executive Kate Bushell added: "We want to see more girls explore underestimated careers and industries such as funds management and superannuation."

"This collaboration with HESTA is so crucial because we need more women in decision-making roles, especially in financial services, where investment decisions can impact people's financial futures and the Australian economy."

HESTA already has a partnership with IM/PACT which aims to attract more diverse talent to investment teams.

The fund is also launching a pilot Returnship Program which encourages mature-aged workers to retrain in areas of skill shortages such as tech, digital and data science.

"A lot of people at HESTA find they're doing some of the best work of their careers that's helping improve outcomes for our members and supporting a healthier and fairer community," Samuels said.

