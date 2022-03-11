Hejaz Financial Services partners with outsource Financial

The partnership will enable Hejaz to provide Australian Muslims with better access to its range of Sharia-compliant services and products.

In recent research, Hejaz found that 36% of Australian Muslims do not have a savings account and 46% reluctantly obtained a mortgage with a traditional bank.

"Australian Muslims are typically well-educated, have good jobs and are good savers, so no wonder they are increasingly demanding wealth management and property finance products that are aligned with their faith," Hejaz Financial Services chief operations officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said.

"However, the evidence shows that many still lack access to, or are completely unaware of, Islamic finance products.

"Our partnership with outsource Financial, one of Australia's fastest growing and most innovative broker networks, will ensure that more customers are able to access our best-in-class products."

Commenting on their partnership, outsource Financial founder and chief executive Tanya Sale said: "Year after year, we are seeing that the Australian consumer is putting more trust in the broker channel and we, at outsource want to ensure that our brokers are able to offer a product suite that is diverse and inclusive for all Australians."

Hejaz already has around 6500 customers directly or through intermediaries, with 400 accredited brokers.

Hejaz Finance is working with APRA to become the first Islamic financial service provider to obtain a banking licence.