Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Hejaz Financial Services, GBST provide online calculators

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 4 AUG 2022   12:36PM

Hejaz Financial Services, a diversified provider of Islamic financial products has selected GBST to provide a suite of nine online calculators.

The suite will be powered by GBST's Equate technology, and underpinned by Equate's Content Management Solution (CMS).

For GBST Digital, this three-year engagement is its first Islamic banking client. Hejaz has implemented calculators for insurance needs, extra repayments, offset, borrowing power, retirement adequacy, savings plans, stamp duty, insurance adequacy, and rent vs buy.

GBST head of digital Brianna Dobing welcomed Hejaz on board.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"The digital team has had the pleasure of helping Hejaz to deliver on its vision of providing easy-to-use online tools and calculators to complement its Sharia-compliant financial products and services for the Islamic community," she said.

Hejaz head of marketing Ali Ozyon added GBST has a strong track record in building and delivering financial tools for major lending institutions

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"After a thorough market review, we chose GBST's Equate technology for its customised set up and the ease of which we could edit calculators," he said.

"As an Islamic-focused financial group, we use slightly different terms - for example, instead of interest rate, we use Ijarah rate - and it's a fundamental requirement that we are able to configure these changes on our end. With the CMS solution that GBST has provided, we can easily edit field labels, rates and text, without incurring extra costs."

GBST's tools are currently live on Hejaz's website, delivering a responsive design ability for simple use on mobile phones, and branding consistent with the Islamic Finance firm's requirements.

A statement said its interactive products are used by more than 100 financial services organisations and millions of their customers in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the United States, and Canada.

The GBST digital team works with financial services clients worldwide to improve brand reputation, build brand advocacy, and enhance online customer journeys, engagement, and acquisition.

It's customer experience experts create bespoke digital solutions for financial institutions from calculators to portals, apps, content management systems.

Read more: EquateHejaz Financial ServicesGBST Digital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hejaz Financial Services partners with outsource Financial
Hejaz hires three senior leaders
Hejaz expands with three new funds
GBST improves compliance checks
New Islamic advice group launches, hires from MSC
Hejaz climbs Islamic fund ladder

Editor's Choice

BetaShares launches Metaverse ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:58AM
BetaShares has today launched a Metaverse ETF on the ASX, adding to its thematic fund offering.

AMP Capital appoints investment director

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:00PM
AMP Capital has named Dan Fitzpatrick as investment director, following the promotion of David Dowling to managing director of Airports.

Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:53AM
CareSuper's chief executive has been acknowledged for her contribution to her fund and the super industry at the 2022 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) awards.

Advisers receive guidance on rights under FSCP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:56AM
ASIC has released guidance regarding the function of the Financial Services and Credit Panel, outlining the actions it may take and the rights of financial advisers who are subject to a hearing or disciplinary measure.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.