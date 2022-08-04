Hejaz Financial Services, GBST provide online calculators

Hejaz Financial Services, a diversified provider of Islamic financial products has selected GBST to provide a suite of nine online calculators.

The suite will be powered by GBST's Equate technology, and underpinned by Equate's Content Management Solution (CMS).

For GBST Digital, this three-year engagement is its first Islamic banking client. Hejaz has implemented calculators for insurance needs, extra repayments, offset, borrowing power, retirement adequacy, savings plans, stamp duty, insurance adequacy, and rent vs buy.

GBST head of digital Brianna Dobing welcomed Hejaz on board.

"The digital team has had the pleasure of helping Hejaz to deliver on its vision of providing easy-to-use online tools and calculators to complement its Sharia-compliant financial products and services for the Islamic community," she said.

Hejaz head of marketing Ali Ozyon added GBST has a strong track record in building and delivering financial tools for major lending institutions

"After a thorough market review, we chose GBST's Equate technology for its customised set up and the ease of which we could edit calculators," he said.

"As an Islamic-focused financial group, we use slightly different terms - for example, instead of interest rate, we use Ijarah rate - and it's a fundamental requirement that we are able to configure these changes on our end. With the CMS solution that GBST has provided, we can easily edit field labels, rates and text, without incurring extra costs."

GBST's tools are currently live on Hejaz's website, delivering a responsive design ability for simple use on mobile phones, and branding consistent with the Islamic Finance firm's requirements.

A statement said its interactive products are used by more than 100 financial services organisations and millions of their customers in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the United States, and Canada.

The GBST digital team works with financial services clients worldwide to improve brand reputation, build brand advocacy, and enhance online customer journeys, engagement, and acquisition.

It's customer experience experts create bespoke digital solutions for financial institutions from calculators to portals, apps, content management systems.