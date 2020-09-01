NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Hearts and Minds donates almost $10m to charity
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:16PM

Listed investment company Hearts and Minds Investments (ASX: HM1) will donate $5.1 million to 10 charities this week, in addition to the $4.1 million it already donated in March.

HM1 and its participating fund managers forego any investment or management fees and instead donate 1.5% of its net tangible assets per annum to various medical research institutes and charities.

HM1's core fund managers, who provide the listed investment company with their three highest conviction ideas, include Will Vicars and Michael Messara from Caledonia Investments; Peter Cooper from Cooper Investors; Hamish Douglass from Magellan; Philip King from Regal Funds Management; David Paradice from Paradice Investments; and Hamish Corlett and Tom Cowan from TDM Growth Partners.

The $5.1 million will be split across 10 medical research houses and charities, including The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute; The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health; Swinburne's Centre for Psychopharmacology; RPA Green Light Institute; Black Dog Institute; Orygen; Charlie Teo Foundation; MS Research Australia; Kids Critical Care at Westmead Hospital; and the Brain and Mind Centre within the University of Sydney.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"These donated monies will be used by the medical research organisations to fund important research into the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases and mental health disorders," HM1 said in its annual report.

"The current pandemic highlights the critical importance of medical research to global health outcomes and economic prosperity."

HM1 recently reported a pre-tax investment return of 26.1% for the year ending  June 30, significantly outperforming its global benchmark (MSCI World Net TR), which increased 4.8% over the financial year.

Since its inception in November 2018, HM1 has generated a pre-tax return of 51.3%, compared to the benchmark's 18.2% over the same nearly two year period.

It outperformed the same index by 19.7% over the past six months, returning 15.9% compared to the benchmark's -3.8%.

HM1 chief executive Paul Rayson believes this is in large thanks to the investment company's holdings in Tesla, which they have held since November last year.

"Tesla has been a standout, but we also invest in Appen which is up over 100%, we participated in Spotify, which is up over 75%, while Zillow Group, Microsoft, and our holdings in next tier tech companies have also performed well," he told Financial Standard.

The listed investment company's largest holding (as of June 30) is Mineral Resources (7.54%), followed by Zillow Group (6.96%), Alibaba (6.7%), and Spotify (5.76%).

More than 5% of the portfolio's holdings are invested in Tesla.

While the portfolio is concentrated in a relatively small number of securities (only 28 as of June 30), it is overweight to communications, technology and consumer discretionaries compared to its benchmark.

"These sectors have performed well over the past year or two, but no one can predict the future," Rayson said.

"The way our model works is that we invest in the highest conviction ideas from our fund managers."

It is underweight to financials, utilities, healthcare and materials compared to the MSCI World Index.

Only six of the companies that HM1 invests in have a market cap over ~$68 billion (US$50 billion), while its smallest holding has a market cap of  $650 million.

Read more: TeslaHearts and Minds InvestmentsASXPaul RaysonDavid ParadiceHamish CorlettHamish DouglassMichael MessaraPeter CooperPhilip KingTom CowanWill Vicars
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX reviewing CHESS replacement feedback
VanEck to launch four new ETFs
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Evans & Partners explore open-ended funds
Take your CAPE ratio with a grain of salt
CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut
Bain Capital begins restructure reckoning
Lazard dumps AMP shares
First State Super, CEFC back new bond
Financial Standard launches FS Sustainability
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yAah76ua