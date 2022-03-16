NEWS
Investment

Half of retail investors will go the distance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:20PM

Only half of retail amateur investors would stay the course if the market experienced a 20% correction or more, a new survey shows.

Out of 3700 traders canvassed in Superhero's latest survey, 53% said they would stick with their investments during market turbulence.

Almost a third (31%) would take advantage of cheap stocks during a market correction, while a minority (2%) would panic and pull out their investments.

Less than 4% of customers surveyed invested in baskets of $1000, while 30% invested $20,000 or more.

The majority were motivated by profiting from the share market; the remainder were driven by growing their nest eggs (14%), diversifying assets (18%), retiring early (11%) and saving for a property deposit (7%).

A fifth of female investors would like to invest more than $20,000 this year; some 30% plan to invest between $1001 and $5000.

Female investors tend to be longer-term investors. Over a five-year investing period, Superhero's customer base comprised 26% females and 15% men.

Men also comprise the bulk of new investors with two in five (41%) trying their hand at trading during the last six months.

Separate research from Investment Trends found a spike in the number of women investing in ETFs. About 21% of new ETF investors are females aged between 18 and 34 years old.

"It was very interesting to see that the majority of our long-term investors (more than five years' experience) were women. We're proud to have such an experienced, informed customer base," Superhero co-founder and chief executive John Winters said.

"Investing as a concept has grown tremendously in popularity over the last year or so which was made clear by 35 per cent of respondents noting they'd only started investing in the last six months. We're expecting this trend to continue as not only Superhero grows but also as interest in investing continues to gain momentum."

