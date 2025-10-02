GROW recruits HESTA exec to lead product push

Superannuation administrator GROW Inc has secured two heavyweight hires to spearhead its people and product functions.

Trevin Erichsen has been named chief product officer, with HR specialist Marcus Waterreus taking on the role of chief people officer.

Both executives will report to GROW chief executive John Banfield.

Erichsen brings over 20 years' experience in financial services and has held senior positions at legalsuper and Australian Retirement Trust.

He most recently worked at major industry fund HESTA as general manager of member services and operations.

At legalsuper, he initially served as interim chief executive before taking on the role of chief operating officer.

"With proven excellence in service delivery and customer experience, Trevin is deeply passionate about GROW's opportunity in both superannuation and managed funds, and is eager to create and deliver innovative solutions for our clients and their customers," the firm said on social media.

Erichsen said he was excited to join the team at GROW and partner with clients in superannuation and managed funds to transform member and investor experiences.

"GROW has a bold mission to create the future of finance, and I'm thrilled to play my role in striving towards that by delivering innovative solutions for our clients and their customers," he said.

Waterreus' career spans startups and IPO-stage enterprises through to ASX-50 companies in communications, retail, medtech, fintech and cybersecurity.

He joins from cyber-risk SaaS platform UpGuard, where as global vice president he led the people and culture function across 14 countries.

The appointments come as GROW continues to expand its presence in the super administration market.

GROW launched in 2016 as Grow Super, a superannuation product aimed at disrupting the industry. While it achieved limited success-merging into OneSuper in 2020 before shutting down entirely in 2022-the team behind GROW recognised a crucial gap in the super administration space during that process.

The company shifted direction in 2021 and has since attracted several major super funds as clients, including Australian Ethical, Vanguard and NGS Super.

In 2023, GROW also secured a mandate from HESTA. The shift from MUFG Pension and Retirement Services-formerly Link Group-to GROW Inc. proved contentious for HESTA members and financial advisers, with the fund enforcing an extensive seven-week period of limited services.

HESTA terminated its decade-long partnership with MUFG, selecting GROW Inc. as it was already administering Mercy Super, which had merged with HESTA in late 2022.