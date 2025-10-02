Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

GROW recruits HESTA exec to lead product push

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   2:25PM

Superannuation administrator GROW Inc has secured two heavyweight hires to spearhead its people and product functions.

Trevin Erichsen has been named chief product officer, with HR specialist Marcus Waterreus taking on the role of chief people officer.

Both executives will report to GROW chief executive John Banfield.

Erichsen brings over 20 years' experience in financial services and has held senior positions at legalsuper and Australian Retirement Trust.

He most recently worked at major industry fund HESTA as general manager of member services and operations.

At legalsuper, he initially served as interim chief executive before taking on the role of chief operating officer.

"With proven excellence in service delivery and customer experience, Trevin is deeply passionate about GROW's opportunity in both superannuation and managed funds, and is eager to create and deliver innovative solutions for our clients and their customers," the firm said on social media.

Erichsen said he was excited to join the team at GROW and partner with clients in superannuation and managed funds to transform member and investor experiences.

"GROW has a bold mission to create the future of finance, and I'm thrilled to play my role in striving towards that by delivering innovative solutions for our clients and their customers," he said.

Waterreus' career spans startups and IPO-stage enterprises through to ASX-50 companies in communications, retail, medtech, fintech and cybersecurity.

He joins from cyber-risk SaaS platform UpGuard, where as global vice president he led the people and culture function across 14 countries.

The appointments come as GROW continues to expand its presence in the super administration market.

GROW launched in 2016 as Grow Super, a superannuation product aimed at disrupting the industry. While it achieved limited success-merging into OneSuper in 2020 before shutting down entirely in 2022-the team behind GROW recognised a crucial gap in the super administration space during that process.

The company shifted direction in 2021 and has since attracted several major super funds as clients, including Australian Ethical, Vanguard and NGS Super.

In 2023, GROW also secured a mandate from HESTA. The shift from MUFG Pension and Retirement Services-formerly Link Group-to GROW Inc. proved contentious for HESTA members and financial advisers, with the fund enforcing an extensive seven-week period of limited services.

HESTA terminated its decade-long partnership with MUFG, selecting GROW Inc. as it was already administering Mercy Super, which had merged with HESTA in late 2022.

Read more: GROW IncMarcus WaterreusMercy SuperNGS SuperOneSuperTrevin ErichsenUpGuard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NGS Super moves to make admin fees more equitable
NGS Super readies for admin transformation
NGS Super aligns leadership team for growth
Australian Ethical FUM grows 34%
HESTA turns the lights back on after service shutdown
Super funds back $9.6bn homegrown platform
HESTA members to keep paying fees as disruption continues
GROW Inc. names new chief executive
Challenger posts mixed Q3 FY25 result
NGS Super to launch lifetime income product

Editor's Choice

Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Not done with pulling Clime Investment Management out of the red, managing director Michael Baragwanath's bold plans to turn the ship around entail a product and culture overhaul, and even giving away his short-term incentives (STI) to staff.

Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Platinum Capital (PMC) shareholders have rejected Wilson Asset Management's (WAM) bid to be the investment manager of the listed investment company (LIC) in the hope of replacing Platinum Asset Management.

Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:43AM
The RBA's Financial Stability Review also found super funds' large market presence needs to be managed.

Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:46AM
Alphinity Investment Management launches Alphinity Global Equity Fund to UK and European investors.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media