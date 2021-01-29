GQG sees spectacular FUM growth

The global equities boutique swelled its assets by over $45 billion in 2020 amid a year of good performance.

GQG Partners, which is a part of ASX-listed multi-boutique Pacific Current Group, now has $86.9 billion in total funds under management, according to PCG's filings this morning.

At December end, the boutique represented about 77% of the total funds under management across PCG's 12 boutiques.

"While not unscathed, we feel good about how our portfolio companies navigated 2020. The last quarter of the year was a quiet one from an inflow perspective, with the exception of the strong growth of GQG," Pacific Current chief executive Paul Greenwood said.

GQG started the December quarter with $77.7 billion in total funds under management and ended the calendar year with $86.9 billion.

Pacific Current did not break down the FUM growth into inflows and performance.

The Florida headquartered manager is represented locally by Laird Abernethy, who joined the firm in late 2018.

"2020 was a testing year for all market participants, and particularly boutique investment firms. Pleasingly, we feel we came out of the test strongly, both commercially and in terms of performance," Abernethy said.

"Overall, there was a material increase in our firm's assets under management, globally, locally and across all regions, strategies and channels.

"In terms of the local business, our priorities for the year ahead are to continue delivering on our performance objectives for our clients, and to continue to increase our brand and presence across the Australian market," he said.

According to Rainmaker data, GQG won three mandates from local institutional investors in the 12 months to March 2020.

Its local AUD Global Equity Fund, which is managed by chair and chief investment officer Rajiv Jain and holds about 45 securities, returned 9.27% last year compared to the 6.15% from the benchmark MSCI ACWI ex tobacco.