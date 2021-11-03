Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ

Five individuals at Goldman Sachs in Australia and New Zealand have been promoted as part of the firm's global managing director class of 2021.

In an internal memo, Goldman Sachs Australia chief executive Simon Rothery congratulated Andrew Boak, Andrew Chong, Michael Ginzburg, Aaron Lamshed and Bruce Murphy on their promotions.

"These new managing directors represent the leadership, expertise and drive for commercial excellence that have contributed to the success of the region and the firm," Rothery said.

Boak is the firm's chief economist for Australia and New Zealand and has been in that role for more than 14 years. He was previously an economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia and NSW Treasury.

Chong is head of industrials for Australia and New Zealand and has been with the firm for more than 17 years.

Ginzburg is head of the financial technology group within Goldman Sachs' investment banking division. He has been in his current position for less than five years, joining from National Australia Bank where he worked in mergers and acquisitions.

Lamshed is head of Australian syndicate, equity capital markets in Goldman Sachs' Sydney office and has held that role for over seven years. His equities team has had a year of strong performance.

Murphy is executive director, core site reliability engineering. He started at the firm in 2019, joining from Google.

Globally, in a statement congratulating the managing director class of 2021, Goldman Sachs said: "Our 2021 class is the largest and most diverse class in our history, highlighting the firm's ongoing focus on advancing our strategic imperatives - strengthening our core franchise and further enabling our growth opportunities - as well as investing in our global footprint."