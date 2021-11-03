NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 NOV 2021   12:37PM

Five individuals at Goldman Sachs in Australia and New Zealand have been promoted as part of the firm's global managing director class of 2021.

In an internal memo, Goldman Sachs Australia chief executive Simon Rothery congratulated Andrew Boak, Andrew Chong, Michael Ginzburg, Aaron Lamshed and Bruce Murphy on their promotions.

"These new managing directors represent the leadership, expertise and drive for commercial excellence that have contributed to the success of the region and the firm," Rothery said.

Boak is the firm's chief economist for Australia and New Zealand and has been in that role for more than 14 years. He was previously an economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia and NSW Treasury.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Chong is head of industrials for Australia and New Zealand and has been with the firm for more than 17 years.

Ginzburg is head of the financial technology group within Goldman Sachs' investment banking division. He has been in his current position for less than five years, joining from National Australia Bank where he worked in mergers and acquisitions.

Lamshed is head of Australian syndicate, equity capital markets in Goldman Sachs' Sydney office and has held that role for over seven years. His equities team has had a year of strong performance.

Murphy is executive director, core site reliability engineering. He started at the firm in 2019, joining from Google.

Globally, in a statement congratulating the managing director class of 2021, Goldman Sachs said: "Our 2021 class is the largest and most diverse class in our history, highlighting the firm's ongoing focus on advancing our strategic imperatives - strengthening our core franchise and further enabling our growth opportunities - as well as investing in our global footprint."

Read more: Goldman Sachs AustraliaAaron LamshedAndrew BoakAndrew ChongBruce MurphyMichael GinzburgSimon RotheryGoogleNational Australia BankNSW TreasuryReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Octopus Investments bolsters team
JANA makes senior appointment
Lending curbs to impact housing market
Hyperion Asset Management builds out team
Super funds to front committee hearing
Recovery set to slow: OECD
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
ASX posts mixed results
Economic recap: Week to August 13
Economic recap: Week to August 6

Editor's Choice

HSBC AM names regional chief

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
A former Fidelity International executive will lead HSBC Asset Management's Asia Pacific business as chief executive.

CFA Institute launches new ESG standard

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
CFA Institute launched the Global ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products, a new standard designed to facilitate more accurate evaluation of ESG investment products.

Equip, corporate fund merger complete

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
Equip has finalised its latest successor fund transfer, adding $765 million to its funds under management.

Fiducian acquires $1.1bn advice business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Fiducian was the successful bidder for the $1.1 billion financial advice subsidiary of a national bank.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.