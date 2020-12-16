NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Godfrey Pembroke firm jumps ship
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:02PM

A second advice practice has left the MLC Wealth dealer group ahead of the merger with IOOF.

Venture Financial Advisers has joined Count Financial as a member firm, following  Ascent Private Wealth's transition to CountPlus from Godfrey Pembroke in November.

Venture has a team of 13 that specialise in financial advice and SMSF accounting and have been part of the Bendigo community for over 20 years.

Venture director and financial adviser Nicola Chaffe noted the decision to join Count Financial came down to the values-based approach both firms share.

"At Venture we value relationships and collaboration to achieve the best results for our clients, and throughout the discussions and negotiations with Count Financial they demonstrated these same values and were very clear about the service they could provide us with," she said.

Chaffe said she was introduced to Count Financial by an adviser who joined the network last year and said there was a sense of community for younger advisers.

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said he is extremely happy to welcome Venture on board.

"Their experience will be a valuable resource for other firms in our network to leverage as we look to deliver more peer sharing initiatives in 2021," he said.

Last month, CountPlus flagged that it will continue tuck-in acquisitions and reported $27 million in gross cash as well as a $25 million debt facility to fund investment in tuck-in acquisitions, business opportunities and owner, partner-driver growth opportunities.

It has undertaken six acquisitions in FY21 to date including Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions and Arch Capital and confirmed its "strong pipeline" of firms to acquire.

Read more: Count FinancialGodfrey PembrokeIOOFVenture Financial AdvisersNicola ChaffeAndrew KennedyAscent Private Wealth
