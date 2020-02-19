NEWS
Executive Appointments
Global index creates new ESG role
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   11:52AM

FTSE Russell has announced a new head of sustainable investment, Asia Pacific, in a newly-created role.

Helena Fung will take on the role, being responsible for FTSE Russell's sustainable investment indexes and data services across the Asia Pacific region.

The role also includes engaging with clients on a range of products and data to support them in reaching investment decisions.

Working with FTSE Russell's global research and leadership teams, Fung will help develop FTSE Russell's Asia Pacific sustainable investment product strategy and expansion.

Fung has been working as an expert in ESG and sustainable investment since 2008, including providing advisory research on stewardship implementation for pension funds and family office clients, drafting responsible investment policies and integrating sustainability policies into both active and passive portfolios.

Fung relocated to Hong Kong in 2014 from London where she worked for the responsible investment arm of Hermes Investment Management as global head of client relations, enabling pension funds and asset managers to integrate sustainability criteria into passive and active portfolios.

Before joining FTSE Russell, Fung worked for a family office in Asia where her responsibilities included ESG integration, equity analysis and advising on philanthropy.

Jessie Pak, managing director, head of information services Asia Pacific, London Stock Exchange Group said the index is delighted to welcome Fung to the team in Asia Pacific.

"Fung brings a wealth of experience within ESG and sustainable investment across the investment industry, both in Europe and Hong Kong," Pak said.

"I look forward to working with [Fung] as we continue to expand our business in Asia Pacific. Our growth in sustainable investment capabilities, including in indexes, data and research, will meet the growing demand from customers across Asia and globally."

Fung said: "I am delighted to join FTSE Russell which has a strong heritage and deep capabilities in providing sustainable investment indexes and data and has a growing presence in Asia."

"I look forward to working with investors and colleagues globally to further develop these capabilities in an increasingly dynamic market."

The news comes after FTSE Russell recently expanded its sustainable investment analysis in China and Japan, with around 800 China A securities now included in sustainable investment analysis.

