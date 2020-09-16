NEWS
Executive Appointments
Global equities manager hires GM
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 SEP 2020   12:28PM

A boutique fund manager has hired a former Bank of America executive to help expand its global equities offering.

Rhys Cahill joins Talaria Capital on November 16 as general manager of business after spending more than 15 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Cahill was most recently the bank's chief operating officer for global markets across Australia and South East Asia. For nearly eight years he oversaw the Aussie equities, research, fixed income, currencies and commodities business.

Prior to that he was chief operating officer of equities for three years, and managed the equity finance and corporate actions division for over four years.

Cahill said: "Talaria's purpose and values, the strength of the leadership team and their unique approach to global equity investing has been instrumental in me wanting to join. I am excited to be part of the team, and look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth for the business."

Chief executive Jamie Mead said this announcement is another important milestone in Talaria's growth, and further recognition of the value it delivers for people and communities.

Talaria runs the Global Equity Fund, Global Equity Fund - Hedged and Global Equity Fund - Foundation Units.

Funds under management has grown by about 71% over the last two-and-a-half years to $502 million at the end of June 2020.

