GCI welcomes investment director

Robert Grajczyk will join the private credit funds specialist as investment director of its real estate capital solutions team.

Global Credit Investments' (GCI) real estate offering, which launched in October, specialises in delivering credit solutions to business owners, property investors, and property developers.

In his new role, reporting to GCI managing director David Stone, Grajczyk will play a key role in spearheading risk analysis, overseeing deal execution, and driving growth and uptake of the real estate strategy.

Prior to GCI, Grajczyk spent two years at Melbourne-based alternatives investment manager Wingate Group, and four years at Metrics Credit Partners.

Stone said the appointment of Grajczyk reflects the platform's growth potential.

"Robert has deep experience in the mid-market property sector, having executed nearly $1 billion in transactions with no capital losses, making him a natural and strategic fit for the team," Stone said.

With over eight years in financial services and property finance, Stone said Grajczyk brings an extensive skillset and a shared value in helping clients achieve transformative business outcomes.

"Our real estate proposition requires unique perspectives to craft solutions for clients that typically fall outside traditional banking criteria," he said.

In the meantime, Grajczyk said: "I am thrilled to join David and the team in continuing to build this capability and help borrowers realise their real estate vision."

GCI managing director and co-founder Gavin Solsky said that expanding the real estate team is part of the group's overarching transformational credit offering.

"We are continuing to see a demand for creative lending solutions as traditional lenders scale back and borrowers face increased restrictions," Solsky said.

"Our offering is distinctive in that our team works closely with borrowers through every step of the transaction to craft a bespoke solution to meet their requirements."