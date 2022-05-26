Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Future Generation welcomes Mike Baird as new chair

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022   12:48PM

Future Generation today announced Mike Baird will join the company's board of directors as its new chair.

The former NSW Premier will take over on July 31 from current chair Jonathan Trollip who has filled the role since the 2014 inception.

Trollip oversaw almost $30 million in investment go towards children and youth at risk under the platform's unique business model.

Future Generation focuses on a stream of annual charity investments with 1.0% of assets going towards vulnerable children each year.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Baird is currently the chief executive of HammondCare and board member of Cricket Australia and Surfing Australia.

Prior to that, he was a member of the National Australia Bank executive leadership team.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Baird will remain an ambassador for Bear Cottage and Southern Youth Family Services but will be standing down from his role as chair for Australian Business Growth Fund.

The founder and director of Future Generation, Geoff Wilson thanked Trollip and welcomed Baird.

"We are incredibly grateful to Jonathan for his outstanding leadership which has delivered solid investment portfolio performance to shareholders and a social investment of $26.8 million in our children and youth at risk charity partner," he said.

"Future Generation works to contribute to the brighter future for young people. This is a path that Mike knows well and we're excited that he will lead the Future Generation Australia board and work with chief executive, Caroline Gurney to promote the wellbeing of our children and youth at risk."

Baird said he is passionate about helping vulnerable youth.

"I strongly believe that Future Generation Australia provides a clear pathway for many more Australians to support this cause," he said.

"The innovative model demonstrated that shareholders and social returns can be achieved together."

Gurney said the chair to be shared their belief and company ethos.

"Mike really believes in what we are doing he brings a unique perspective that will ensure that Australia's most vulnerable continue to benefit from Future Generations' work," she said.

"I would like to thank Jonathan for his exceptional service and contribution to Future Generation Australia since its inception. His continued support and dedication to improving the lives of young Australians at risk will endure long after his retirement."

Read more: Future GenerationMike BairdJonathan TrollipCaroline GurneyAustralian Business Growth FundGeoff WilsonNational Australia Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NAB evades AUSTRAC fine for non-compliance
WAM to acquire two LICs
Takeovers Panel weighs in on WAM takeover
LIC appoints former Wallaby as director
NAB posts bumper profit
Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ
Octopus Investments bolsters team
JANA makes senior appointment
IOOF hires from AustralianSuper
AUSTRAC to face scrutiny

Editor's Choice

Cbus to sell corporate art collection

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Cbus is auctioning its art collection, estimated to be worth about $9 million.

Future Generation welcomes Mike Baird as new chair

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Future Generation today announced Mike Baird will join the company's board of directors as its new chair.

Just 14.8% of hedge fund leaders are female: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A report released by IG Prime shows only 14.8% of senior hedge fund management roles in Australia are going to women.

SEC proposes new disclosure for ESG funds

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a disclosure regime for ESG-related funds and advisers that would see funds broken down into three categories of strategies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.