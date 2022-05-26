Future Generation welcomes Mike Baird as new chair

Future Generation today announced Mike Baird will join the company's board of directors as its new chair.

The former NSW Premier will take over on July 31 from current chair Jonathan Trollip who has filled the role since the 2014 inception.

Trollip oversaw almost $30 million in investment go towards children and youth at risk under the platform's unique business model.

Future Generation focuses on a stream of annual charity investments with 1.0% of assets going towards vulnerable children each year.

Baird is currently the chief executive of HammondCare and board member of Cricket Australia and Surfing Australia.

Prior to that, he was a member of the National Australia Bank executive leadership team.

Baird will remain an ambassador for Bear Cottage and Southern Youth Family Services but will be standing down from his role as chair for Australian Business Growth Fund.

The founder and director of Future Generation, Geoff Wilson thanked Trollip and welcomed Baird.

"We are incredibly grateful to Jonathan for his outstanding leadership which has delivered solid investment portfolio performance to shareholders and a social investment of $26.8 million in our children and youth at risk charity partner," he said.

"Future Generation works to contribute to the brighter future for young people. This is a path that Mike knows well and we're excited that he will lead the Future Generation Australia board and work with chief executive, Caroline Gurney to promote the wellbeing of our children and youth at risk."

Baird said he is passionate about helping vulnerable youth.

"I strongly believe that Future Generation Australia provides a clear pathway for many more Australians to support this cause," he said.

"The innovative model demonstrated that shareholders and social returns can be achieved together."

Gurney said the chair to be shared their belief and company ethos.

"Mike really believes in what we are doing he brings a unique perspective that will ensure that Australia's most vulnerable continue to benefit from Future Generations' work," she said.

"I would like to thank Jonathan for his exceptional service and contribution to Future Generation Australia since its inception. His continued support and dedication to improving the lives of young Australians at risk will endure long after his retirement."