Further $1.4bn FUM drop at Magellan

In an update to the ASX this morning, Magellan Financial Group reported its funds under management dropped by a further $1.4 billion in the month to April 29.

Magellan's funds under management now sits at $68.6 billion, down from $70 billion at the end of March.

Almost $1 billion of the loss was seen on the retail side, while institutional funds accounted for about $500 million.

Total retail FUM now sits at $24.8 billion while institutional FUM is $43.8 billion.

The decrease was largely seen its global equities capabilities, with total global equities FUM dropping from $39.6 billion to $38 billion.

Australian equities remained steady at $9.9 billion and infrastructure equities grew slightly to $20.7 billion, up from $20.5 billion.