Funds SA asset allocation head to depart

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAR 2024   12:40PM

Funds SA, the $42 billion public sector investment manager, has confirmed its asset allocation lead will leave the fund next month and take a short career break.

Brendan Hallett said he wants to return to the east coast and and look for opportunities with either a Sydney or Melbourne-based asset owner.

Funds SA chief executive John Piteo said: "After three years working closely with our South Australian clients and internal teams, Brendan has decided to return home."

"On behalf of Funds SA, we thank Brendan for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best in his future career."

Piteo - appointed to the top job last September - said the fund's chief investment officer would lead the asset allocation program while he considered the organisation's future needs.

Hallett led the quasi-sovereign wealth fund's asset allocation team for three years and was heavily involved in investment strategy development for Funds SA clients.

He joined Funds SA from the New South Wales Treasury Corporation (TCorp) where he held several senior asset allocation and investment strategy roles.

Before his seven years with TCorp, he worked at AMP Capital as an investment specialist and strategist for eight years.

His first job at AMP Capital was as a portfolio analyst in the fund's multi-manager team.

