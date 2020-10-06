Frydenberg focusses on jobs, jobs, jobs

The government estimates that in 2020-2021 $227.5 billion will be spent on social security and welfare - up 15.4% in real terms from the $196 billion spend last year.

The social security spending is largely in response to the COVID-19 crisis, with the government predicting that spending will decrease to the $200 billion level in 2021-2022.

The government's economic modelling expects unemployment to peak at around 8% in the December quarter of this year, before falling over the next few years as the economy recovers.

Without support like the JobKeeper program, the government forecasted that unemployment would be between 11% and 13%. The JobKeeper program will continue at a cost to the budget of $101 billion, supporting 3.5 million people.

By the June 2022 quarter, the government is anticipating an unemployment rate of 6.5%.

"There is no recovery without a jobs recovery, and this budget is all about jobs," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

The already announced JobMaker program is estimated to cost $4 billion and create 450,000 jobs for young people. It is a hiring credit to employers of $200 a week for each eligible employee hired between ages 16 and 29 and $100 a week for every worker between 30 and 35.

To be eligible, the workers must have been on JobSeeker, Youth Allowance or the Parenting Payment before being hired.

On top of that, Frydenberg committed to the JobTrainer Fund which will provide 340,700 places in courses, $2.8 billion to support apprentices and trainees and a subsidy for businesses hiring apprentices and short courses to reskill and upskill people.

The coronavirus supplement payment is continuing until the end of the year, providing assistance of $250 per fortnight to those on income support (including JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and Parenting Payment), at a cost to the budget of $16.8 billion.

Frydenberg did say in an interview with the ABC that the government would reassess the level of JobSeeker payments closer to the end of the year.

The economic response to COVID-19 was the most expensive item in the budget at $88.4 billion followed by revenue assistance to states and territories at $61 billion and then two social security measures - income support for seniors was estimated at $53.5 billion and JobSeeker income support was $34 billion.

The $34 billion for the unemployed will not be the largest social security expense, though. The largest expense in social security is assistance to the aged at $77.9 billion. Supporting the elderly was also the largest expense last year and is predicted to become a greater expense as the population ages, with the government currently predicting assistance to the aged will cost more than $82 billion by 2024.

There was an extra boost to support the elderly through the COVID-19 recovery with $2.6 billion for two additional economic support payments of $250 to pensioners and other eligible recipients.

Social security and welfare was predicted to make up 33.9% of the total Federal budget.

Assistance for people with disabilities was the second largest social security expense at $56 billion. Expenditure on the National Disability Insurance Scheme was estimated at $23.4 billion (an additional $3.9 billion in spending on last year) and income support for people with disability was $18.5 billion.

Assistance for families with children was up significantly this year at $42.2 billion, up from $38 billion last year. This amount increased by 8.8% in real terms from the previous year, driven primarily by increased expenditure related to COVID-19.

The child care subsidy accounted for $8.9 billion, less than defence force superannuation benefits ($9.8 billion) and support for non-government schools ($12.8 billion).

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.